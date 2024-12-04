Finding Your Place: Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid Explores Affordable Housing with Community Housing Works

Viewpoint explores the innovative solutions implemented by CHW, showcasing their commitment to building and preserving affordable housing options across the country. Post this

Sean Spear, President & CEO of Community HousingWorks, explains their unique approach: "At Community HousingWorks, we believe opportunity begins with a stable home. It is exceedingly difficult to manage a job, take care of a family, or even access food and other essentials if you do not have a safe, reliable place to call home. However, that's just the starting point for us. In addition to providing working families and older adults with stable homes in healthy communities, we layer in powerful programs, services and connections to resources. These tools help people attain financial stability and opportunity, improve their health and overall well-being, and set school-age children up for success in the classroom and beyond. Our informal motto is 'We Build Futures'. To us that's doing more than just putting roof over people's heads. We endeavor to create true communities and give people the means to truly better their lives for themselves and generations to come."

Beyond bricks and mortar, CHW provides a vital support system for residents. The segment explores how they empower families by offering financial literacy workshops, job training opportunities, and access to essential resources. Viewpoint viewers will witness the transformative impact of affordable housing, not just on individuals, but on entire communities.

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is an award-winning documentary series airing on public television stations nationwide. The program delves into a range of social and economic issues, offering insightful perspectives and inspiring stories. Through compelling narratives and expert interviews, Viewpoint encourages viewers to engage with critical topics and explore potential solutions. Learn more at http://www.viewpointproject.com.

Community Housing Works (CHW) is a non-profit organization dedicated to building a future where everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home. With a focus on innovative partnerships and resident empowerment, CHW develops and manages affordable housing across the country, transforming lives and strengthening communities. Visit their website at http://www.chworks.org to learn more and get involved.

