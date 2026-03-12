FindPILawyers.com Unveils National Platform Connecting Personal Injury Clients with Attorneys

"Every day, clients with serious, high-value cases are searching online for experienced attorneys they can trust," said Daniel Hill Co-Founding Partner" Post this

The platform currently supports 63 practice areas, with a strong focus on high-value personal injury categories, including asbestos and mesothelioma, bicycle accidents, consumer protection, mass torts and class actions, medical malpractice, hospital negligence, motorcycle attorneys and truck accidents, dangerous drugs, product liability, wrongful death and general personal injury.

Because the site attracts consumers and businesses actively seeking representation, the leads generated are often associated with substantial case values. Typical personal injury settlements can range from $30,000 to more than $100,000, while 18-wheeler and truck accident cases frequently resolve in the $500,000 to $2 million range due to insurance limits and the severity of injuries. Mesothelioma Cancer lawsuits routinely reach seven and eight figures, with many cases resulting in $1 million to $10 million or more in compensation. For participating firms, a single converted lead can generate an estimated $50,000 to $500,000 or more in legal fees.

"Our goal is to deliver qualified, ready-to-hire clients—not casual browsers," Mr. Hill added. "We focus on practice areas where experienced counsel can deliver significant value to injured clients and realize meaningful returns on their marketing investment."

Registration for attorneys is free. Law firms can visit FindPILawyers.com to create a profile, upload a photo and bio, list their practice areas and begin receiving targeted personal injury leads in their chosen markets. No upfront payment is required to join the platform.

FindPILawyers.com is a nationwide legal directory and lead generation platform focused on personal injury law. By combining extensive legal content with a proprietary matching process, the company connects consumers and businesses with attorneys handling auto and truck accidents, medical malpractice, mesothelioma, slip and fall, workers' compensation, mass torts and dozens of additional injury-related practice areas.

