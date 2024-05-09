Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting of Miami Announces Exclusive North American Distribution Partnership with Mariner of Spain

"It's truly an honor to partner with Mariner to reintroduce their exceptional lighting to the North American market... We're looking forward to the endless possibilities to come from our exciting collaboration." René Quintana, Principal, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting Post this

"For years, Mariner has had great admiration and respect for Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting, for the originality and quality of its products and for having maintained its production in America under high quality standards. It is a brand of great prestige and recognition that represents a perfect alliance for us, since we share many values, such as passion for quality and design, the production of unique designs through an artisanal work process, and delivering exceptional service to our customers." – Jorge Mariner, Principal, Mariner

Both brands, celebrated for their original, custom designs, as well as rich heritage, aim to cater to the tastes of discerning individuals and design professionals who have a high appreciation for luxury lighting handcrafted in Europe and the United States. With over 200 years of collective design expertise, the partnership fortifies their mutual commitment to providing an unprecedented range of luxury lighting options.

"It's truly an honor to partner with Mariner to reintroduce their exceptional lighting to the North American market. Our companies have so many similarities in history, craftsmanship, and attention to detail, that marketing and selling Mariner's exquisite designs alongside our Fine Art brand will be virtually seamless. We're looking forward to the endless possibilities to come from our exciting collaboration." René Quintana, Principal, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting

As masters of handcrafted design, Mariner's artisans ensure each final product is a manifestation of the brand's philosophy and spirit: Quality, Beauty, Customization, and Perfection. For the last 131 years, the international presence of Mariner products, successfully proven across five continents, underscores the brand's commitment to excellence and rich legacy.

Both brands are well respected for integrity in business, authentic design, and client satisfaction. Rooted in family values with generations of skilled workers, Mariner's proud "Made in Spain" heritage, and Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting's commitment to manufacturing in Miami, Florida, craft a luxury brand experience that is unparalleled in the industry.

Unveiling at High Point Market, October 2024

This partnership will officially debut at Highpoint Market in October 2024, where attendees will have the first look at the Mariner Fine Art Collection. This event promises to showcase the synergy between their legendary expertise and commitment to handcrafted luxury lighting.

About Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting

Located in Miami, FL, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting has been at the forefront of lighting excellence, crafting unique, handmade designs that illuminate interiors around the world since 1940.

About Mariner

Since 1893, Mariner has set the standard for luxury furniture, lighting, lamps and accessories, combining traditional craftsmanship with innovative designs made from the highest quality materials.

For more information on the partnership, contact [email protected]

Media Contact

Melissa Roman, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting, 1 305-821-3850, [email protected], www.finearthl.com

SOURCE Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting