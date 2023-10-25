Fine Dining Restaurant, Atlas, Led by Chef Freddy Money, Awarded One MICHELIN Star in Premiere Atlanta Guide

"To be recognized by MICHELIN in its inaugural Atlanta guide is a remarkable moment for Atlas," said Greg Walker, Managing Director of Tavistock Restaurant Collection. "Chef Money and his entire team have worked tirelessly to arrive at this moment; truly a well-deserved, tremendous honor." Post this

Equal parts sophistication and culture, Atlas is nestled within The St. Regis Atlanta. At the center point of the dining experience is a bold and whimsical tasting menu that evolves with the season. The multi-course menu delights in its ever-changing offerings and is also available in vegetarian and vegan options. The result is an illustration of visually stunning dishes that are rooted in European technique and refinement. The culinary team is overseen by Chef Freddy Money, who sculpts each dish in honor of the metaphorical cross-section of food and art.

The 101-seat dining room and Tavern is adorned with museum-caliber works, featuring both a rotating installation and mainstay masterpieces by Picasso, Freud, Bacon, Soutine, van Gogh and Chagall. An open-stage kitchen places Atlas' culinary artists on display, featuring Chef Money's talented kitchen team and the pastry team led by Executive Pastry Chef Eric Snow. Setting the pace for the dining room is General Manager Jake Guyette and Service and Events Director Julien Gobin.

ABOUT ATLAS

Atlas and sister concept, The Garden Room are located at 88 W. Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA within The St. Regis Atlanta. Atlas restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Under the culinary leadership of Chef Freddy Money, Atlas brings a fresh and innovative approach to traditional fine dining with a daily rotating tasting menu and a la carte menu that evolves with the season and highlights local farmers. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit http://www.atlasrestaurant.com and follow along on Instagram at @atlasbuckhead.

ABOUT TAVISTOCK RESTAURANT COLLECTION

Tavistock Restaurant Collection (TRC) is an Orlando-based, privately held company operating 15 unique dining concepts across the United States. TRC strives to consistently create innovative hospitality experiences and has been recognized for its creativity and dedication to excellence in food, drink, service, and atmosphere. For more information, please visit tavistockrestaurantcollection.com and follow along on Instagram at @tavistockrestaurantcollection

