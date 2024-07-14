Fine Jewelry Pros - Sunrise Jewelry Revamps Jewelry Website Design

US's leading family run, fine jewelry manufacturer provides one-page customization tools. Redefines the epitome of personalization within a single technology platform.

CHULA VISTA, Calif., July 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA – (July 12th, 2024) – Sunrise Jewelry Manufacturing Corporation, along with its wholesale division known as Fine Jewelry Pros, has launched a full overhaul of their website. Customization of designs now includes a complete start-to-finish layout with added button options for customers to make selections within a single, visually appealing interface. The company noticed that pop ups and multi-page options caused a drop off in customer purchases, leading to the upgraded experience.

With nearly 50 years of industry experience, Sunrise Jewelry sought initial fame as the originator of the diamond tennis bracelet. As the only family run jewelry website with customization of the product range within the same page, wholesalers and retail stores buyers can personalize pieces and purchase instantly. The new one-page feature options include seven metal types; a range of total carat weights; five diamond qualities; and the exact size or length the customer desires. After customization, buyers can view their final product summary configuration showing the total purchase price, and simply click to buy. They can also view a 360 rotation on each product, showing every angle of the jewelry alongside 3D visuals. The latter uses animated technology, showing how the jewelry will look on an individual.

Customization of the upgraded website is a key attribute for wholesalers and retailers, offering high quality manufacturing.

With a wide demographic of males and females between 25 - 65 years old, Anjolee's most popular seller is the bridal jewelry range. This includes engagement rings and anniversary rings. The company is also set to release a new line of cushion cut diamond engagement rings, anticipating a huge surge of sales based on current consumer demands and success of the website overhaul.

The family run business launched a jewelry company in New York City in the early 1960's. In 2007, Anjolee launched their ecommerce division, catering directly to the national public. The new website style is the first full overhaul on user interface & design since launching their online division, nine years ago.

More Information: https://sunrisejewelry.net

Press Contact: Nir Golan

Phone: 619-482-0363

About Sunrise and Fine Jewelry Pros: The company was founded in 1977 as a manufacturer specializing in upscale jewelry selling its products to wholesale and retail stores. The company gained recognition as the leading manufacturer of high-end diamond jewelry. The product line has expanded throughout the years to include an extensive collection of bridal jewelry, rings, diamond bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

Fine Jewelry Pros is the original manufacturer of all jewelry designs on its website. The operation is based in San Diego, California, and employs talented model designers and production artists. Buying from Fine Jewelry Pros ensures you benefit from years of experience, the highest quality guarantee, and expert advice.

Media Contact

Nir Golan, Sunrise Jewelry Mfg Corp., 1 6194820363, [email protected], https://www.sunrisejewelry.net

SOURCE Sunrise Jewelry Mfg Corp.