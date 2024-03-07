Finery Markets Successfully Completes the SOC 2 Type 1 Examination, with Support from 360 Advanced

"Our goal at Finery Markets has always been to provide institutional-grade services to our clients," said Konstantin Shulga, CEO and co-founder at Finery Markets. "Completing our SOC 2 Type 1 examination demonstrates our dedication to implementing robust security controls." Post this

The completion of this examination underscores Finery Markets' unwavering dedication to the standards of security and integrity, further solidifying their position as a trusted leader in the institutional crypto trading landscape. By engaging with 360 Advanced, a recognized leader in compliance services, Finery Markets was able to navigate the process effectively, leveraging the expertise and support provided by the 360 Advanced team.

"Our goal at Finery Markets has always been to provide institutional-grade services to our clients," said Konstantin Shulga, CEO and co-founder at Finery Markets. "Completing our SOC 2 Type 1 examination demonstrates our dedication to implementing robust security controls for safeguarding client data. This milestone further strengthens our position as a trusted leader in the institutional crypto trading space."

The attainment of a SOC 2 Type 1 examination not only reinforces Finery Markets' dedication to security but also positions the company for sustained growth and success in the competitive crypto trading landscape.

"At Finery Markets, we're not just about innovation, but also about integrating the best of traditional finance into the crypto space," commented Ilia Drozdov, co-founder of Finery Markets. "We're proud to have completed our SOC 2 Type 1 examination, a testament to our commitment to safety and security, particularly as we witness a rapid increase in institutional crypto adoption."

About Finery Markets

Finery Markets, a premier non-custodial crypto ECN, provides cutting-edge trading infrastructure for institutional players in over 30 countries. We seamlessly connect clients across LATAM, North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Since our launch in 2019, we have been growing our ecosystem, serving 100+ digital asset players, including payment providers, brokers, OTC desks, hedge funds, and custodians. We connect digital asset players and provide them with seamless access to a vast network of partners, enabling them to navigate their operations smoothly and efficiently.

About 360 Advanced, Inc. -

360 Advanced is Making Better Businesses through their client-centric cybersecurity and compliance offerings. For nearly 20 years, 360 Advanced has delivered integrated compliance solutions to a global base of clients in a wide range of industries, from tech startups to the Fortune 500. Their cybersecurity and compliance offerings include ISO 27001, HITRUST, SOC, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more. To learn more about their services, visit http://www.360advanced.com.

