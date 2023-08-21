Finger Lakes Largest Outdoor Show - The Woods and Wildlife comes to Canandaigua August 25 & 26

The Woods and Wildlife Outdoor Show, the Finger Lakes largest outdoor sportsmen show of the year, will take place in Canandaigua, NY on August 25 & 26 at the New York Steam Engine Association Grounds. The highly anticipated event for outdoor enthusiasts will have over 120 business vendors and handcraft vendors; there is something for everyone at the show. In addition to the vendors, there are also a variety of exciting events, performances and competitions taking place throughout the weekend.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Woods and Wildlife Outdoor Show, the Finger Lakes largest outdoor sportsmen show of the year, will take place in Canandaigua, NY on August 25 & 26 at the New York Steam Engine Association Grounds. The highly anticipated event for outdoor enthusiasts will have over 120 business vendors and handcraft vendors; there is something for everyone at the show. In addition to the vendors, there are also a variety of exciting events, performances and competitions taking place throughout the weekend.

One of the main attractions at the show is the NYS Lumberjack Association, with twelve competitions on Saturday, showing off their expert axe skills and tricks. Professional trick roper Mackenzie Fish, known for her impressive rope tricks and cowboy performances, will perform Friday and Saturday. For those interested in hunting, Tony LaPratt and Tom Bechdel will be sharing their knowledge and expertise on the subject.

If horses are more your thing, expert horse trainer Randall Shirk will be demonstrating his training techniques. The new retail shopping center - Daisy Grace and Co. boutique experience will feature women-owned businesses. And for the kids, our petting zoo and the all-new Murphy's kids club is sure to keep your kids entertained and busy throughout the two-day event.

The All-Out Chainsaw Carving competitions presented by LandPro Equipment, are sure to be a highlight of the show. Carvers will be selling their one-of-a-kind pieces at the show along with other vendors at the Crafter's Alley. Carvers will auction off their competition carvings following the show on Saturday at 3 pm. Show auction will also include remaining lumber. And for those who enjoy archery, there will be competitions to showcase your skills and tryout equipment.

The first 25 entrants each day will receive door prizes. We will also be giving away branded wooden cookies throughout the show and other prizes. Attendees can enter to win our Cash Cube - an inflatable cube where participants can take away up to $100 in 30 seconds sponsored by BMF Equipment. To top it all off, there will be a variety of featured Finger Lakes food trucks to choose from, making it easy to grab a delicious bite to eat while enjoying the show.

If you're interested in attending, be sure to visit the Woods And Wildlife Outdoor Show website at Woods- Wildlife.com for more information and to purchase tickets. Tickets are $8 presale and $10 at the gate; children 10 and under are free. Show hours are Friday from 10am-8pm and Saturday from 9am-3pm.

Visit woods-wildlife.com for a list of participating businesses, more information and to purchase your tickets. Event Address: 3349 Gehan Road, Canandaigua, NY 14424. Woods and Wildlife is proudly presented by The Lyons National Bank.

