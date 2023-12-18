FINKLE + WILLIAMS Architecture Awarded AIAKC 2023 Firm of the Year

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) 2023 Firm Award was presented to FINKLE + WILLIAMS Architecture in December. The 2023 Firm of the Year Award was presented to an AIA Kansas City Member Firm that has shown exceptional leadership and made significant contributions to the profession and the built environment.

LENEXA, Kan., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The AIA Kansas City Board recognized FINKLE + WILLIAMS Architecture as the 2023 Firm of the Year. The Firm Award is presented to an AIA Kansas City Member Firm that has shown exceptional leadership and made significant contributions to the profession and the built environment.

In celebration of their 25th anniversary, FINKLE + WILLIAMS Architecture's recent transition to 100% employee ownership reflects their commitment to a collaborative and inclusive work environment. Founders Greg Finkle and Dave Williams have created a remarkable firm culture, attracting both talent and clientele. The firm's dedication to community engagement is evident in their volunteer work with local charities, support for non-profit entities, and involvement in education outreach programs.

"We are honored and completely humbled by the announcement of the AIA Kansas City 2023 Firm of the Year. There is a long list of firms deserving of this recognition in Kansas City. Although we compete for projects daily, we feel all the Kansas City firms are an elite community of design professionals, that we are just grateful to be a part of. As we continue to celebrate this and other firm milestones, we can't think of a better way to end the year. Thank you to our partners, community and friends for all the encouragement and support." - Greg Finkle, AIA, CEO - FINKLE + WILLIAMS Architecture

This year has seen a series of triumphs for the firm, including notable projects like the City of Lenexa Justice Center, Johnson County, Kansas Health Services Building, City of Olathe Fire Stations, Paragon Star Soccer Complex & Village, Masters Transportation, and more. FINKLE + WILLIAMS Architecture's collaborative approach extends to partnerships with industry experts and contractors, fostering better architecture and stronger relationships. Their visionary leadership, commitment to employee ownership, and profound impact on the built environment make FINKLE + WILLIAMS Architecture exceptionally deserving of the AIA Kansas City Firm Award.

FINKLE + WILLIAMS Architecture was co-founded by Greg Finkle and Dave Williams in 1998 after working together at their previous firm for almost 15 years. Located in Lenexa, we are a group of architects and designers from various backgrounds and mindsets with one common goal: happy clients. We don't just "problem solve." We focus on creative solutions for better performing buildings that enhance communities locally and around the world. Our extensive portfolio includes corporate, industrial, entertainment, mixed-use, military, and master planning work for public, private, government and municipal clients throughout the United States and abroad.

