Finnegan the Dragon receives top Early Stage prize at Bend Venture Conference

Founded in 2021 by Emily Cadiz, Finnegan the Dragon addresses speech and language delays rooted in passive screen time. Children as young as three spend an average of four hours per day consuming screen-based content that has little educational value. A drastic increase in screen time in recent years led to less than half of all children under the age of six meeting speech and language milestones in 2021.

Developed with clinicians and teachers, Finnegan the Dragon's speech-to-print curricula and interactive gaming system marries the science of reading with the power of music for better reading readiness. It is a next-generation tool for teachers in their quest to help young students get a boost on language development, and an early start on the road to academic success.

Economic Development for Central Oregon hosted the 20th Annual BVC October 19-20, 2023, at locations in and around Bend. Each fall, Growth Stage and Impact finalists vie for investment awards from funds established by individual investors, who together form the BVC, LLC and BVC Impact LLC investment funds. Beginning in August, applicants for both tracks began meeting with investors. Early Stage applicants were concurrently evaluated by investors at Portland Seed Fund, who have led the BVC Early Stage investment category since 2018.

Portland Seed Fund invests in the most talented entrepreneurs in the region, those capable of building high-growth, capital-efficient companies in a variety of sectors. PIE operates a non-resident business accelerator program designed to connect entrepreneurs with Oregon's growing startup ecosystem, from mentors and advisers to capital, customers and employees. We are committed to supporting our portfolio companies and helping them reach their potential.

EDCO is a non-profit corporation supported by private and public members and stakeholders, whose mission is to create middle class jobs in Central Oregon by recruiting new employers to move to the region; helping entrepreneurs start new, scalable businesses; and working with businesses that are already here to grow their operations.

The annual BVC, hosted by EDCO, is one of the largest angel conferences in the country. Over the past 20 years, BVC has served to evolve and grow the startup ecosystem throughout Central Oregon and across the Pacific Northwest. Since its inception, more than $14 million has been invested in 59 companies as a result of the conference. Next year's conference will gather entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders and students at the Tower Theatre in Bend, Oregon on October 17-18, 2024.

