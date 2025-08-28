Finnish Startup SpeedyIndex Launches to Eliminate Google Indexing Delays

The new service guarantees Googlebot visits and offers a "VIP Queue" for near-instant crawling, now open for a free 100-link trial.
HELSINKI, Finland, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SpeedyIndex, a technology startup based in Finland, launched a new service today. This service is designed to solve one of the most persistent frustrations in the SEO industry. That frustration is the slow and unpredictable process of Google indexing. The platform guarantees that Googlebot will visit new web pages and backlinks within 12 hours, effectively eliminating the costly "Google Wait" that stalls marketing campaigns and delays revenue.
The service operates through a proprietary signaling technology and a user-friendly Telegram bot, putting indexing control directly into the hands of website owners, SEO agencies, and digital marketers. For time-critical content, SpeedyIndex introduces a game-changing VIP Queue. It can dispatch a Googlebot to a URL in as little as 3-5 minutes.
"Waiting weeks for Google to notice your new content or backlinks is no longer acceptable in 2024," said Linda Bjorkvin, a representative for SpeedyIndex. "That delay represents lost traffic, lost customers, and a direct hit to a company's bottom line. We built SpeedyIndex to give creators a reliable tool to ensure their work gets seen immediately."
The platform addresses a core industry need for speed and predictability. SpeedyIndex ensures a swift crawl from Googlebot, providing the crucial first step required for any page to begin ranking in search results and generating organic traffic.
"Every SEO specialist knows the rule: if it's not indexed, it can't rank," Bjorkvin explained. "Our platform closes that gap between publishing content and starting to see results. We guarantee our clients' hard work will pay off immediately, not in a few days."
Platform Highlights and Free Trial
To demonstrate the platform's effectiveness, SpeedyIndex is offering a free trial for all new users. Key features include:
- Guaranteed Googlebot Visits: Standard processing ensures a crawl within 12-24 hours.
- Near-Instant VIP Queue: An optional priority service for critical pages, delivering a crawl in minutes.
- Real-Time Status Monitoring: An integrated Google Index Checker to track the indexing status of submitted links.
- Exclusive Community Access: A vibrant Telegram chat for users to share SEO strategies and receive platform updates.
SpeedyIndex invites SEO professionals and website owners to experience the service firsthand. Every new user receives 100 free link credits upon signing up.
"While your competitors are waiting, our clients are getting indexed," concluded Bjorkvin. "We're not just offering a tool; we're offering a critical competitive advantage."
About SpeedyIndex:
SpeedyIndex is a Finnish technology startup that solves critical SEO challenges. Its flagship service accelerates the indexing of websites and backlinks through a powerful, proprietary system and a user-friendly Telegram bot. This empowers digital marketing professionals worldwide.
