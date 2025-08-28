Finnish Startup SpeedyIndex Launches to Eliminate Google Indexing Delays

Every hour a page sits unindexed is potential revenue lost, because the golden rule of SEO is simple: no index, no rank. We eliminate that costly delay by solving the most critical step in minutes, not weeks. Post this

"Waiting weeks for Google to notice your new content or backlinks is no longer acceptable in 2024," said Linda Bjorkvin, a representative for SpeedyIndex. "That delay represents lost traffic, lost customers, and a direct hit to a company's bottom line. We built SpeedyIndex to give creators a reliable tool to ensure their work gets seen immediately."

The platform addresses a core industry need for speed and predictability. SpeedyIndex ensures a swift crawl from Googlebot, providing the crucial first step required for any page to begin ranking in search results and generating organic traffic.

"Every SEO specialist knows the rule: if it's not indexed, it can't rank," Bjorkvin explained. "Our platform closes that gap between publishing content and starting to see results. We guarantee our clients' hard work will pay off immediately, not in a few days."

Platform Highlights and Free Trial

To demonstrate the platform's effectiveness, SpeedyIndex is offering a free trial for all new users. Key features include:

Guaranteed Googlebot Visits: Standard processing ensures a crawl within 12-24 hours.

Near-Instant VIP Queue: An optional priority service for critical pages, delivering a crawl in minutes.

Real-Time Status Monitoring: An integrated Google Index Checker to track the indexing status of submitted links.

Exclusive Community Access: A vibrant Telegram chat for users to share SEO strategies and receive platform updates.

SpeedyIndex invites SEO professionals and website owners to experience the service firsthand. Every new user receives 100 free link credits upon signing up.

"While your competitors are waiting, our clients are getting indexed," concluded Bjorkvin. "We're not just offering a tool; we're offering a critical competitive advantage."

About SpeedyIndex:

SpeedyIndex is a Finnish technology startup that solves critical SEO challenges. Its flagship service accelerates the indexing of websites and backlinks through a powerful, proprietary system and a user-friendly Telegram bot. This empowers digital marketing professionals worldwide.

Media Contact

Victor Samsonov, SpeedyIndex, 358 442855212, [email protected], https://en.speedyindex.com

SOURCE SpeedyIndex