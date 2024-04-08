FinOps Leader Ternary Recognized on First-Ever CRN AI 100 List

"To our partners, this means commitment, innovation, and real results." - Sasha Kipervarg, Ternary CEO Post this

A panel of CRN editors selected Ternary for the strength of its AI-enabled FinOps platform, commitment to innovation, and ability to support channel partners in providing innovative solutions to their customers.

"We're thrilled to be on the AI 100 list," said Sasha Kipervarg, Ternary's co-founder and CEO. "It's a testament to our product team's hard work and to the effectiveness of the cloud financial management tools we're building. For us, it's not just about being on a list; it's about pushing boundaries and achieving more together. Our spot among the AI 100 is proof we're on the right track, and we're just getting started. To our partners, this means commitment, innovation, and real results. We're all in, and we're excited for what's ahead."

Kipervarg continued, "In conjunction with our recognition on the AI 100 list, we're also excited to announce further strides in strengthening our partner ecosystem. Today marks the unveiling of our enhanced partner program, designed to help MSPs accelerate business growth, boost profitability, and continuously deliver value to their customers. Furthermore, we're proud to welcome Bob Kilbride as our new Head of Channels and Alliances. Bob brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to our team, and we're confident his leadership will propel our partner relations to new heights."

"We are thrilled to honor the technology vendors on the 2024 AI 100 list for their commitment to advancing artificial intelligence solutions in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each company on the list earned their spot because of their dedication to helping channel partners build innovative AI solutions that transform customers and empower success. We look forward to seeing how they contribute to AI excellence in the channel going forward."

The 2024 CRN AI 100 list is featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/ai100 beginning today.

Partners who are eager to build and deliver FinOps services powered by Ternary can learn more at https://ternary.app/partners/msps and register for the program launch webinar, to be held April 30 at 10am PT/1pm ET.

About Ternary

Ternary enables companies to align their cloud investments with strategic business initiatives through its FinOps Certified Platform, purpose-built for Finance, Engineering, and FinOps teams. The platform empowers organizations to establish cloud cost transparency, improve cloud cost and usage efficiency, and foster communication between teams. Ternary manages more than $7B in multi-cloud spend across hundreds of customers and managed service providers. The company is backed by experienced venture capital firms, including Jump Capital and Fin Capital. For more information, please visit https://ternary.app/.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

