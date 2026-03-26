FinOpti Launches to Help Trusted Business Platforms Offer Branded Banking Today and Build Toward Smarter Treasury Management Tomorrow

"We believe the future of business finance will be more connected, more automated, and more accessible." Post this

FinOpti's initial offering is designed to address the cash-management challenges many small and middle-market businesses face today, from fragmented banking tools and manual processes to limited visibility and low-yield accounts. Today, the platform centers on branded deposit and sweep capabilities that integrate alongside existing banking relationships, while FinOpti manages onboarding, compliance, operations, and banking connectivity behind the scenes.

Looking ahead, FinOpti's broader vision is to evolve from a cash-optimization foundation into a more intelligent treasury operating layer for businesses that have historically lacked enterprise-grade treasury tools. The company's roadmap includes deeper treasury visibility, payment execution, forecasting, and more automated financial workflows designed to help customers manage and optimize money more efficiently over time.

Founded by leaders with backgrounds in banking strategy, liquidity management, product development, and financial operations, FinOpti is positioned at the intersection of regulated banking infrastructure and embedded business distribution. The company believes this combination of financial expertise and partner-led delivery can create long-term value for both customers and the broader market.

"We believe the future of business finance will be more connected, more automated, and more accessible," Frank added. "By working with banking partners and the platforms businesses already trust, FinOpti is building a better way for businesses to access modern banking and treasury capabilities."

For more information or to book a demo, visit finopti.co.

About FinOpti

Launched in late 2025, FinOpti is a financial technology company that helps businesses offer bank-backed, branded deposit and cash-management solutions to their customers. Its platform is designed to help partners launch faster by combining technology, onboarding, compliance support, and banking integrations in one solution. FinOpti is not a bank. Banking services are provided through partner bank relationships, Member FDIC. Visit www.finopti.co for more information.

Media Contact

Kelsey Dixon, FinOpti, 1 7049427248, [email protected], https://www.finopti.co/

SOURCE FinOpti