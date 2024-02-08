Fintech and Engagement Platform, Dash Solutions, Expands its C-Suite and Executive Teams with Three New Leadership Appointments

Ann, Anna and Maggie are all dynamic leaders who bring a wealth of experience, vision and innovation...As our company continues to grow, we need different perspectives to help Dash Solutions reach its full potential, and these three veterans could not be better candidates to help us on this journey. Post this

Fron joined Dash Solutions in 2019 as Chief Compliance Officer. In this role, she managed all compliance protocols to meet laws and regulations surrounding the business. With her extensive background in law, it was a natural fit for her to evolve into her role as Chief Legal and Compliance officer. In this role, she will take on additional responsibilities to direct major legal and regulatory issues, identify and mitigate enterprise risks, and govern the company's legal department and in-house attorneys.

O'Toole brings 15 years of experience in payments and held leadership roles within the industry with both Onbe and TabaPay. O'Toole has a proven track record of building strategic partnerships, leading high-performance teams and scaling companies through various stages of growth. In this new role at Dash Solutions, she will lead initiatives to launch and enhance the company's evolving suite of products and solutions, while simultaneously building and fostering strategic partnerships. O'Toole's experience and passion lies in scaling operations and maximizing company potential by motivating people, promoting culture, and strengthening business relationships.

Women are underrepresented in the fintech industry, making up 19% of company executives*. With an executive leadership team now comprised of 40% women, Dash Solutions is building a more sustainable team that is fit for the future. Dash Solutions values leaders who bring strong career experiences and can help pave the way for others within the company and throughout the fintech industry. (*Source FinTech magazine)

Dash Solutions CEO Stephen Faust said "Ann, Anna and Maggie are all dynamic leaders who bring a wealth of experience, vision and innovation that will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Dash Solutions. As our company continues to grow, we need different perspectives to help Dash Solutions reach its full potential, and these three veterans could not be better candidates to help us on this journey."

As a leader and innovator in the digital payments market for more than 25 years, Dash Solutions has a unique, long-standing perspective on the industry and emerging opportunities. The company has achieved 10x growth over the last five years and delivers billions in payments annually.

Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., Dash Solutions is a fintech platform that provides digital payments and engagement program management to thousands of customers. Dash Solutions offers innovative strategies and a proprietary technology stack, including payroll, expense, gift, reward and incentive card products to employers, financial institutions and government agencies. Learn more at dashsolutions.com.

Elizabeth Worrell, Dash Solutions, 1 (205) 871-6144, [email protected], www.dashsolutions.com

