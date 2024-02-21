Fintech Consultancy Capitalixe Announces Impressive 140% Growth in 2023

By utilising emerging technologies and fostering a culture of continuous learning, we've pushed the boundaries in fintech. Post this

Beyond financial accomplishments, Capitalixe strategically broadened its presence in key markets throughout 2023, now encompassing regions such as South America, Africa, Southeast Asia, and South and Eastern Europe. This expansion positions the consultancy to deliver a more comprehensive and globally impactful service.

Lissele Pratt, Co-founder & CGO, has been instrumental in crafting the strategic direction of our company, playing a pivotal role in its substantial growth. Emphasising brand exposure, thought leadership, and active industry participation, Pratt stated, "Our journey in 2023 has been exhilarating, not just financially but also in solidifying our position as a thought leader within the fintech sector. We remain committed to excellence and innovation in the fintech arena." Pratt's strategic acumen extends beyond financial growth, focusing on building a team with strong values and collaborative spirit, crucial for driving the company's success.

Capitalixe's diversification into new services, including the introduction of new, cutting-edge financial technology, also played a pivotal role in its growth. The company experienced a 225% increase in engagement within the gambling and gaming industry and a 33% expansion in the crypto sector, showcasing its commitment to integrating the latest technological advancements. Entry into the luxury goods sector demonstrated Capitalixe's strategic approach to exploring high-value industries, contributing significantly to revenue diversification and enhanced market adaptability.

Ivan Kovachev, Co-founder & CEO, and driving force behind Capitalixe's technological advancements, underscored the role of innovation and technology in their growth. He said, "Innovation has been the cornerstone of our growth strategy. By utilising emerging technologies and fostering a culture of continuous learning, we've pushed the boundaries in fintech," he explained. "Our plans to enter into emerging technologies will solidify our position as industry pioneers, ensuring Capitalixe remains a trusted partner for clients seeking cutting-edge solutions in financial services."

The company eagerly anticipates sustained growth and adaptation in the dynamic financial technology landscape.

About Capitalixe

Capitalixe is a global fintech consultancy connected to a number of leading financial institutions and international payment providers, delivering the latest payments and banking solutions to corporate clients worldwide.

Media Contact

Lissele Pratt, Capitalixe, 44 0208 0888 035, [email protected], https://capitalixe.com/

SOURCE Capitalixe