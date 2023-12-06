FinTech Global lists ION products in the RegTech 100 list for second consecutive year

"Our solutions cope with the unprecedented growth in new trading regulations over the past few years and meet the industry's urgent need to monitor all trading activity and margin exposures in real time." said Mirko Marcadella, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at LIST. Post this

The ION products listed – XTP Risk JANUS, XTP Central Limits, and LookOut – are real-time risk management and surveillance systems. All three monitor risk and compliance with regulations across markets, regions, and asset classes, handling a high volume of transactions daily. The systems supervise trading, market-making, DMA, and HFT activities in line with bank and regulatory requirements, and were recognized on this year's list for scalable and low latency, supporting large organizations process increasing trade volumes.

1. XTP Risk JANUS is a multi-asset, currency and market, real-time risk management and order validation system for exchange-traded financial instruments. It can be used pre-trade, at-trade, or post-trade. It has extensive capabilities to evaluate credit and market risk in real time with more than 80 risk indicators ranging from balances and margins, through exposures, position limits, and Greeks, to trade surveillance. A flexible portfolio hierarchy allows the system to aggregate risk in different ways in real time — by client, region, desk, market, asset, or any other measure of interest to the financial institution.

2. XTP Central Limits manages the limit workflow approval process. As a pre-trade risk mitigator, it solves a complex, labor-intensive, and error-prone manual problem - previously considered unsolvable - by providing an efficient way to maintain multiple high-performance trading platforms. It helps to control and check third-party trading platform pre-trade settings, and reduces the risk of unauthorized changes to limits.

3. ION LookOut, developed by LIST – an ION company – is a flexible buy-and sell-side trade surveillance and market monitoring system that pinpoints breaches of regulatory requirements across multiple jurisdictions in multiple asset classes. The solution can process large amounts of data and offers a workflow management system with built-in connectivity for reporting entities and National Competent Authorities. It navigates through all the major regulatory landscapes and complies with European surveillance regulations, meeting the obligations embodied in MAD/MAR, as well as Canada, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Singapore, and the USA.

Mirko Marcadella, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at LIST, said, "For the second consecutive year, ION has secured a coveted spot on the RegTech 100 list. Our solutions cope with the unprecedented growth in new trading regulations over the past few years and meet the industry's urgent need to monitor all trading activity and margin exposures in real time. We are leading the industry in increasing our use of AI for functions such as anomaly detection and analyzing alerts, helping to solve specific issues around analysis of historic data, and better pre-trade approximation of margins."

Mariyan Dimitrov, Director of Research at FinTech Global, said, "The RegTech100 list of the world's most innovative RegTech companies highlights the top solutions in the market today, thanks to their innovation, growth, potential cost savings, and efficiency generated for clients. ION's XTP Risk JANUS, XTP Central Limits, and LookOut are leading end-to-end technology solutions that every financial institution needs to know about as they develop their mission-critical digital transformation strategies."

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates.

ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, cleared derivatives, asset management, and secured funding.

FinTech Global is the world's leading provider of FinTech information services, B2B media products and industry events.

The RegTech100 is an annual list of 100 of the world's most innovative RegTech companies.

