Fintech Is Femme, Fiat Growth, and Ecosystem Partners Launch FTW: San Francisco, A Three-Day Summit Series for the Leaders Shaping the Agentic AI Era in Fintech

Agentic AI only matters if it improves people's financial lives. That's fintech. FTW: San Francisco is the room where fintech leaders build together and own that story." — Nicole Casperson, Founder & CEO, Fintech Is Femme Post this

The Thesis: Fintech Owns the Agentic AI Narrative

The agentic AI era is reshaping how money moves, how wealth transfers, and how financial decisions get made — not just by humans, but by the systems we're still learning to trust. For the past two years, that narrative has been dominated by frontier AI labs and big tech platforms.

FTW: San Francisco exists to change that.

"AI only matters if it improves people's financial lives," said Nicole Casperson, Founder and CEO of Fintech Is Femme and Executive Producer of FTW: San Francisco. "The most meaningful things agentic AI can do — getting more capital into the hands of small businesses, expanding access to wealth management, powering real-time payments for underserved communities — none of that happens without fintech. FTW: San Francisco is the room where fintech owns the agentic AI narrative."

San Francisco is the epicenter of the AI conversation. It is also where fintech's role in that conversation has been most consistently overlooked. FTW: San Francisco is designed to close that gap — bringing together the operators, founders, executives, and investors building the infrastructure of the agentic economy into a curated, high-intent experience.

Three Days. Three Summits. One Vision.

FTW: San Francisco will convene hundreds of senior leaders from fintech, financial services, and technology across three focused summits, each designed for a curated audience of approximately 200 decision-makers per day:

The Fintech Summit, on September 29, where growth, go-to-market, and the future of fintech infrastructure take center stage. The Leadership Summit, on September 30, where executive leadership, agentic AI, and the future of financial services collide. The Security Summit, on October 1, will be a deep dive into identity, trust, fraud, and the infrastructure protecting fintech's next era. The full summit lineup and programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

"What makes FTW different is the intent," said Drew Glover, Co-Founder of Fiat Growth and General Partner at Fiat Ventures. "This isn't panels for the sake of panels. It's operators, founders, and investors who are actively building — in the same room, at the same time, with the shared goal of getting real work done. We proved that model in New York. San Francisco is the next chapter."

"The companies that will define the next decade of financial services are being built right now — and the founders leading that charge need access to the right capital, the right operators, and the right rooms to accelerate," said Marcos Fernandez, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Fiat Ventures and Partner at Fiat Growth. "FTW: San Francisco is where that access lives. We've seen firsthand in New York what happens when you put the right investors and founders in the same room with intentional programming — deals get done, companies get built, and the industry moves forward. We're bringing that same conviction to San Francisco."

The Partners Building the Room

FTW: San Francisco brings together a coalition of ecosystem leaders, each shaping a critical dimension of how AI transforms financial services:

Frances Zelazny, Identity Strategies Principal, GM of New Market Initiatives at Prove and co-producer of the Fintech Security Summit, brings her expertise in digital identity, fraud, trust, and risk to anchor the security and compliance pillar of the event series.

"Innovation without security doesn't scale, and in the agentic AI era, the stakes are higher than ever," said Zelazny. "FTW: San Francisco creates a space where the security and compliance conversation isn't reactive. It's leading."

Asya Bradley, Startup & Venture Capital Lead at Stripe, brings deep expertise at the intersection of fintech infrastructure and startup growth, connecting early-stage founders with the ecosystem relationships that accelerate scale.

"The fintech community is where the most consequential AI deployments are actually happening," said Bradley. "FTW: San Francisco is the room where that work gets recognized — and where the next wave of fintech leaders gets connected to the capital, partnerships, and infrastructure they need to grow."

Angelique Strauss, CEO and Founder of AScaleX, brings her expertise in operational efficiency, revenue growth, and strategic partnerships to help shape the programming, production, and audience experience across the three-day series.

"Every major technology shift has a moment where the right community comes together and decides who leads it," said Strauss. "That's what FTW: San Francisco is. Fintech built the infrastructure that makes AI real — and this is the room where fintech claims that story."

Built on a Proven Model

FTW: San Francisco follows the successful launch of FTW: NYC — the official New York Fintech Week Conference, which took place April 28–30, 2026. Produced by Fintech Is Femme and Fiat Growth across three cornerstone summits, FTW: NYC convened founders, operators, investors, and global brands at The Penn District by Skylight in Manhattan — drawing 600 attendees across three summit days and 75 side events, including private dinners, salons, and curated gatherings.

The result was the depth, proximity, and measurable business outcomes that now define the FTW model. FTW: San Francisco is being built to the same standard — and the same scale.

"We tested this model in New York and watched it work in real time," said Casperson. "Founders met investors who went on to fund their companies. Operators formed partnerships that turned into enterprise contracts. Relationships were built in those rooms that are still compounding today. We're bringing that same energy — and that same standard — to San Francisco."

FTW: San Francisco is the next chapter of that vision: expanding the FTW platform to the West Coast, establishing fintech's presence at the center of the AI conversation, and building the definitive room for the leaders shaping the agentic financial system.

Why San Francisco, Why Now

San Francisco is where the world's biggest technology bets get made. It is also where fintech has historically been underrepresented in the AI narrative — despite being the infrastructure layer that makes the agentic AI era real.

FTW: San Francisco is designed to change that dynamic — convening the operators and executives who are deploying agentic AI inside banking, payments, wealth management, financial crimes, and infrastructure, and giving them a purpose-built room to drive the conversations, close the deals, and build the relationships that move the industry forward.

Early bird passes are available now. Speaker announcements, summit themes, and partner reveals are coming soon.

REGISTRATION & INFORMATION Visit fintech-week.co/san-francisco for tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and press inquiries.

About Fintech Is Femme

Fintech Is Femme is a creative media and events platform reaching 100,000+ fintech leaders through newsletters, podcasts, private memberships, and live convenings. Founded by journalist and author Nicole Casperson, the platform connects decision-makers across financial services through high-impact content, community-driven experiences, and industry-defining events. Learn more: https://www.fintechisfemme.co/

About Fiat Growth

Fiat Growth is a growth advisory and investment firm helping fintech and financial services companies scale through strategic partnerships, go-to-market execution, and ecosystem-driven growth. Through its advisory arm, Fiat Growth has supported more than 300 companies across fintech and adjacent industries, driving over $2 billion in revenue. Fiat Ventures, an associated early-stage venture capital firm, backs founders building the next generation of financial services. Learn more: https://www.fiatgrowth.com/

About Identity Strategies

Identity Strategies is an advisory platform focused on digital identity, fraud, trust, and risk in the modern economy. It convenes operators, builders, and security leaders to examine how identity systems succeed, fail, and evolve across financial services, payments, and emerging digital ecosystems.

About AScaleX

AScaleX is a digital marketing agency blending creative marketing strategy, data-driven insight, and global talent to help brands connect and grow. Primarily serving startups and enterprises, AScaleX helps companies improve operational efficiency, accelerate revenue growth, and build strategic partnerships that support long-term scale. Learn more: https://ascalex.com

MEDIA CONTACT Fintech Is Femme [email protected]

Media Contact

Anton Briones, Fintech Is Femme, 1 9177813808, [email protected], https://www.fintechisfemme.co/

SOURCE Fintech Is Femme