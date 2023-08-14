FINTRX Announces Ryan Beale as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Strategic Growth Initiatives

Ryan Beale, former Vice President of Sales at HubSpot, has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer at FINTRX.

BOSTON, August 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FINTRX, the leading resource for Family Office & Registered Investment Advisor commercial intelligence, today announced the hiring of Ryan Beale to its leadership team. As Chief Revenue Officer, Beale will be responsible for all facets of global revenue operations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ryan to our leadership team at FINTRX, said Russ D'Argento, Founder & CEO of FINTRX. With the addition of Ryan as our new CRO, we've gained a proven revenue leader. He brings an impressive background in identifying growth opportunities, building high-velocity revenue teams, and developing personnel. Ryan's talents are the perfect fit for our rapidly expanding business, and his addition marks the beginning of our next phase of exponential growth at FINTRX. I'm thrilled to have him join our journey."

Beale brings a wealth of sales leadership experience to the company, most recently serving as Vice President of Sales at HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS). There, he oversaw explosive growth, driving north of $130 million in new revenue in 2022 while overseeing a 300-person revenue organization. An early employee at HubSpot during its high-growth years, Beale played an instrumental role in scaling the revenue organization throughout the company's meteoric rise from a private company through its IPO in 2014.

"FINTRX is about the same size as when I joined HubSpot back in 2009, said Beale. The company is growing rapidly and showing strong product-market fit while maintaining profitability, a unique feat in this macro-economic climate. After speaking with a number of FINTRX customers, it became clear that FINTRX provides the most efficient path to identify, access, and network with the Family Office and Registered Investment Advisor ecosystems. It's an honor and a privilege to join this talented team."

About FINTRX

FINTRX is a vertically integrated software and data platform that enables wealth professionals, financial institutions, and asset management firms to seamlessly map, access, and sell into the global family office, broker dealer, and registered investment advisor ecosystems. Thousands of users at leading firms trust FINTRX to leverage the power of intelligent data, target the correct firms for capital raising, build stronger relationships, and make better data-informed decisions. FINTRX's intuitive search engine, proactive alerts, network expanding capabilities, and warm introduction paths help customers efficiently uncover new opportunities to grow their businesses and drive successful outcomes.

Access to FINTRX data is delivered via its award winning cloud-based platform, fully integrated iOS mobile applications, and many CRM and API connectors, including Salesforce, Navatar, Hubspot, Snowflake, and others.

"Ryan's talents are the perfect fit for our rapidly expanding business, and his addition marks the beginning of our next phase of exponential growth at FINTRX." - Russ D'Argento, Founder & CEO, FINTRX

