FINTRX Named to 2023 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, #17 In Massachusetts Tech & Software Sector

"Our exponential growth is a testament to the talent and drive of our team, as well as our relentless focus on developing cutting-edge data and software products that solve real problems for our clients. It's incredibly exciting, and all credit goes to our team." - Russ D'Argento, CEO, FINTRX

For four decades, Inc. has celebrated the fastest-growing private companies in America, with notable companies such as LinkSquares, Trainual, Clari, and Pendo gaining national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. The companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 represent a new cohort of fast-growing private businesses, all of which have demonstrated an ability to succeed amid the ever changing and competitive landscape of today's market.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

FINTRX is a vertically integrated software and data platform that enables wealth professionals, financial institutions, and asset management firms to seamlessly map, access, and sell into the global family office, broker dealer, and registered investment advisor ecosystems. Thousands of users at leading firms trust FINTRX to leverage the power of intelligent data, target the correct firms for capital raising, build stronger relationships, and make better data-informed decisions. FINTRX's intuitive search engine, proactive alerts, network expanding capabilities, and warm introduction paths help customers efficiently uncover new opportunities to grow their businesses and drive successful outcomes.

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent--not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies--as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million.

