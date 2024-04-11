Finzly Among the First to Receive Fed Certification for Fedwire ISO 20022

In addition to Fedwire, Finzly's ISO 20022 native platform encompasses all other domestic payment rails, including FedNow, RTP, and ACH. International payments through Swift will be aligned with their forthcoming standards. Post this

As part of the phased testing and certification process (Depository Institution Testing, or DIT2) Finzly submitted 40 use cases to the Federal Reserve Financial Services, each of which met or exceeded the stringent certification criteria, reaffirming Finzly's commitment to excellence and technological advancement.

In addition to Fedwire, Finzly's ISO 20022 native platform encompasses all other domestic payment rails, including FedNow, RTP, and ACH. International payments through Swift will be aligned with their forthcoming standards. This comprehensive approach underscores Finzly's commitment to empowering financial institutions with a holistic suite of modern payment solutions.

"This achievement underscores Finzly's commitment to industry leadership in terms of speed-to-market of forward-thinking solutions," said Booshan Rengachari, Finzly founder and CEO. "We provide a comprehensive solution that not only ensures compliance with evolving regulatory requirements but also unlocks the full spectrum of benefits associated with the ISO 20022 standard."

As financial institutions prepare for the March 2025 deadline for ISO 20022 compliance in Fedwire payments, they must define their modernization strategy. Those opting for a short-term approach risk being constrained by competitive disadvantage, while forward-thinking banks that fully migrate to ISO 20022 will unlock unparalleled opportunities for innovation and service differentiation.

