Finzly Appoints Financial Services Veteran Patrick Szewczyk as Chief Product Officer

"Pat's deep understanding of financial services, combined with his proven track record in risk management, technology innovation, customer experience and strategic leadership, makes him the ideal choice to lead our product strategy and execution," said Booshan Rengachari, founder and CEO of Finzly. "His expertise in technology management at large banks and executing complex product rollouts will be invaluable as we advance our solutions and drive growth."

"I am very excited to join Finzly and work alongside such a talented and exceptionally committed team," said Szewczyk. "The opportunity to contribute to building best-in-class solutions that positively impact both the organization and our clients is a longtime passion of mine. I look forward to helping drive Finzly's product innovation and market leadership at this pivotal moment in the company's growth story."

Szewczyk holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology.

About Finzly

Finzly helps banks and credit unions thrive in a real-time, connected world with its Finzly BankOS platform. Institutions can quickly launch instant payments, modernize ACH and wire transfers, and orchestrate payments through a unified API and ISO 20022-native payment hub. Finzly, recognized with multiple awards, also offers advanced FX solutions to help banks attract corporate and enterprise treasury customers. Learn more about Finzly's game-changing solutions by visiting http://www.finzly.com.

