Finzly CEO Booshan Rengachari Honored with ePayConnect's Innovation in Payments Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finzly, the pioneering provider of modern money movement systems to financial institutions, announced that its founder and CEO Booshan Rengachari received the 2024 Innovation in Payments Award presented at the annual ePayConnect conference held this year in Orlando, Florida.

The prestigious award celebrates Booshan's groundbreaking efforts to simplify payment processing at banks, empowering them to offer customer-centric products and services. Recently, Booshan also won the 2024 Best Innovation Award as part of Finsider's Fintech Awards.

Finzly, led by Booshan, has been leading the way in payment innovation. Noteworthy achievements include pioneering the API connection to FedNow, securing series A funding, and experiencing a doubling of revenue growth in 2023.

"I'm truly honored to be recognized as a leading thinker in payments," says Booshan Rengachari, founder and CEO at Finzly. "It reflects our team's relentless dedication to push boundaries, redefine standards, and revolutionize payment operations. This recognition fuels our commitment to continue pioneering advancements that modernize payments infrastructure to help banks realize reduced operating expenses and added agility for today's embedded and real-time economy."

The ePayConnect conference connects payment industry leaders to share insights about the changing landscape in the payments ecosystem and the need for smarter and faster payment innovations at financial institutions. The Innovation in Payments Award that Booshan received honors an individual, team, or organization that has displayed significant achievement in the development and/or implementation of innovative payment solutions or technologies.

