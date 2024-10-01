Finzly Wins Best Corporate Payments Solutions Provider by a Vendor at the 2024 Global BankTech Awards

Finzly's Digital Galaxy™ solution won the award for its customer-centric ability to solve key banking industry challenges

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finzly, Inc. ("Finzly"), a leader in innovative payment and financial solutions, has been awarded "Best Corporate Payments Solutions Provider by a Vendor" by The Digital Banker at the 2024 Global BankTech Awards in recognition for its Digital Galaxy™ solution, a leading-edge digital banking platform that allows banks' treasury customers access to a highly configurable and comprehensive payment experience.

Digital Galaxy was awarded for its intuitive interface, which brings together all the key features for B2B payments and banking operations, while simplifying the process and enhancing its customer-focused experience. It ensures the same seamless experience for customers, no matter the rail. Whether using FedNow, RTP, or traditional payment networks, payments are initiated through a single, intuitive interface.

The platform further enables business customers to leverage ISO 20022 native payments data, multi-currency capabilities, and a chatbot that assists businesses in sending, receiving, and requesting instant payments. It also supports omnichannel payment processing, accommodating files, APIs, and embedded banking through ERPs and third-party applications.

"We're truly honored to be recognized again by the Global BankTech Awards," said Booshan Rengachari, founder and CEO of Finzly. "Corporate businesses face unique banking challenges that traditional players haven't solved. We saw an opportunity to offer something more customer-centric and feature-rich. At Finzly, we design from First Principles, building everything around the customer - whether it's a small business, a commercial establishment, or an enterprise - understanding their needs are different. Using Finzly's Digital Galaxy, financial institutions can offer an intuitive experience bridging the gaps in today's banking system to meet the distinct demands of commercial customers."

The Global BankTech Awards honor leading vendors and solution providers who are driving innovation and setting new standards in digital transformation within financial institutions. This is Finzly's second year in a row winning a Global BankTech award. Last year it won "Best Payments as a Service (PaaS) Provider of the Year."

