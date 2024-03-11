Fiona Adams Wins Law.com International's 2024 WIPL UK's Legal Leader of the Year Award

Fiona Adams, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London office and co-chair of the firm's Global Corporate Practice, has been named Legal Leader of the Year at Law.com International's Women, Influence & Power in Law (WIPL) UK Awards in London.

LONDON, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fiona Adams, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London office and co-chair of the firm's Global Corporate Practice, has been named Legal Leader of the Year at Law.com International's Women, Influence & Power in Law (WIPL) UK Awards in London.

The WIPL UK Awards honour top female lawyers who "have made a remarkable difference in the legal profession." This year's judging panel included senior representatives from Benefex, BT Group, Equitura, Hexcel Corporation, McGee, Onfido, and The Royal Bank of Scotland.

Adams' award follows her success at the Legal Business Awards in September 2023, where she was named Management Partner of the Year for being "a role model for excellence and ethical behaviour." As London managing shareholder, she has been instrumental in ensuring the local alignment of Greenberg Traurig's firmwide growth strategy and core values.

Adams is also highly recommended by the legal directories. In Legal 500 2024, she attained "Hall of Fame" status in the Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) (£100M-£750M) category, one of only seven lawyers and currently the only female to achieve this status, and for the past 14 years she has ranked in the Corporate/M&A chapter of Chambers UK, reaching Band 2 in 2024.

About Greenberg Traurig's London Office: Greenberg Traurig, LLP in London has established itself as a multidisciplinary law firm, with more than 138 lawyers and growing. The London office provides partner-led advice to domestic and international clients on a range of matters across the legal spectrum. Lawyers at Greenberg Traurig in London advise U.K. and multinational clients operating in many different sectors, including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, energy, real estate, financial, automotive, retail, and communications. For additional information, please visit http://www.gtlaw.com.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

