Fiona Adams Wins Management Partner of the Year at 2023 Legal Business Awards

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fiona Adams, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London office and co-chair of the firm's Global Corporate Practice, has been named Management Partner of the Year at the Legal Business Awards in London. Greenberg Traurig was also shortlisted as U.S. Law Firm of the Year.

According to the publication, Adams won for "being a role model for excellence and ethical behaviour, the trusted glue that has brought the Greenberg Traurig culture to London". Key factors considered for the award include market profile, strategic thinking, communication skills, and the support of staff and clients in driving the firm's business.

Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said, "Fiona stands for excellence, character, her steady hand, her care for and service to those she leads, her ability to bring people together as a role model for team play, her hard work and her dedication to every value we stand for. We could not be prouder of her every day and celebrate this well-earned recognition in one of the world's largest and most competitive legal markets."

As London managing shareholder, Adams has been instrumental in ensuring the local alignment of Greenberg Traurig's firmwide growth strategy and core values. She has been ranked in the Corporate/M&A chapter of the Chambers UK guide for 13 years and in the 2023 edition she is one of only five female lawyers ranked in a table of 41 M&A practitioners.

