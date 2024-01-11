Fiona Lowbridge Promoted to Chief Commercial Officer at ALOM

Fiona Lowbridge is an extraordinary leader and changemaker who empowers our teams to innovate and deliver competitive value for ALOM customers. She is a champion in the face of challenge, onboarding vital new global resources during times of disruption. -- ALOM President & CEO Hannah Kain Post this

"Fiona Lowbridge is an extraordinary leader and changemaker who empowers our teams to innovate and deliver competitive value for ALOM customers. She is a champion in the face of challenge, whether transforming service delivery platforms during COVID, or onboarding vital new global resources during times of disruption. At her core, Fiona is a true collaborator, nurturing solutions-driven engagement among our customers and supply chain partners around the world," said Hannah Kain, President and CEO of ALOM.

During her tenure at ALOM, Lowbridge established her reputation as an industry expert and respected leader. She has received numerous recognitions, including the Women in Manufacturing Step Ahead Award; Management Team of The Year Gold Stevie Award; SDCE Women in Supply Chain, and SDCE Supply Chain Pros-to-Know Awards.

"2024 is off to an exciting start for ALOM with operational capacity and service-level expansion initiatives well underway and soon to be announced. What I find most exceptional about ALOM is our commitment to understand the supply chain goals of each customer. We then can truly invest in our customers' success by applying our resources to deliver and execute a customized and innovative solution that brings value and delight to every end-user," Lowbridge said.

One of Lowbridge's notable achievements took place at the onset of the pandemic, when she boldly led strategic planning and facilitated collaboration among ALOM customers, suppliers, and global operations teams to drive the onboarding of essential new medical response customer programs—one of which launched in 10 days meeting all FDA regulatory compliance requirements. The operational resiliency and agility that was necessary at this critical juncture now serves as a blueprint for ALOM sales and strategic account teams to mitigate risks and optimize quality and efficiency. For example, Lowbridge's Supply Base and Logistics teams fast-tracked a nearshoring initiative that resulted in 80% of ALOM suppliers now being located less than 100 miles from an ALOM production and fulfillment center. Customer benefits include more reliable on-time supplier deliveries and significantly reduced greenhouse gas emissions (CO2) due to reduced freight travel distances.

Lowbridge's appointment to Chief Commercial Officer represents a continued focus by Kain to position ALOM for long-term growth by establishing a dynamic and highly skilled C-level leadership team. As Chief Commercial Officer, Lowbridge joins the ALOM executive suite including Hannah Kain, President and CEO; Jack Sexton, Chief Financial Officer; Brandon Marugg, Chief Operations and Technology Officer; and Paul Vagadori, Head of People.

Lowbridge has over 20 years of customer strategic account management and supply chain operational experience. This includes prior senior management positions directing global customer business groups across the U.S., Europe and Asia.

"I am enormously proud to be part of ALOM's leadership team, and by extension, a dedicated partner supporting the success of each customer's supply chain objectives across the world. It is exciting to see the remarkable innovation and results that our talented planning, technology, and account management teams bring to every customer's operation," Lowbridge added.

About ALOM

ALOM is a global supply chain management services and solutions provider, serving as a strategic partner to its Fortune 500 clients in the technology, automotive, life sciences, and highly regulated industry sectors. Headquartered in Fremont, CA, USA, its teams of technology engineers and supply chain specialists operate globally from 19 locations.

Committed to environmental and social responsibility, ALOM manages the physical supply chain from procurement, inventory management, contract assembly, digital media and print, to omni-channel fulfillment and returns. ALOM seamlessly integrates digital and financial streams into the physical supply chain, deploying e-commerce and payment solutions, visibility tools, digital delivery tools, data management, and strong back-end systems, all while producing and fulfilling goods worldwide. ALOM is proud to deliver its clients' products and services impeccably, enrich the end-user experience, and uphold their brand reputations. https://alom.com/

Media Contact

Lynthia Romney, ALOM, 914-589-2140, [email protected], alom.com

Paul Hendrycks, ALOM, (510) 360-3628, [email protected], alom.com

SOURCE ALOM