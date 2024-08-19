Fire Ants and Gila Monsters Unite to Protect Their Home in New Book

New fiction book shares the world from the unique perspective of some of Earth's smallest creatures

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuing to share his passion for writing and bringing positivity to the world, author Glenn D. Glasgow has released his third book, "Yard Wars."

Set in the American southwest, "Yard Wars" features a unique cast of characters comprised of humans, insects, reptiles, and animals. When Oscar destroys a fire ant mound in his yard, the fire ants are forced to rebuild and begin to plot their revenge, enlisting the help of Gila monsters who also live in the yard.

"My books have a unique perspective," Glasgow explained. "I like to tell stories from the perspective of inanimate objects or non-human points of view. It really makes you think and can challenge how you view the world around you."

The book delves into themes of curiosity, resilience, and the consequences of one's actions. As the fire ants face challenges and unexpected events, they must confront their fears and make difficult decisions that will shape the course of the colony's future.

"I wrote 'Yard Wars' during a time of hardship," Glasgow said. "I wanted to write something to show that even when facing negative or difficult situations in life, you can still create something positive to bring light to your life and the lives of those around you."

Glasgow prides himself in writing books that are appropriate for all audiences. All of his books contain no foul language or explicit content and share positive messages. He plans on releasing two more books this year.

"Yard Wars"

By Glenn D. Glasgow

About the author

The eldest of three boys, Glenn D. Glasgow was born in the British West Indies. His foremost passion is writing, which he has been doing since he learned the alphabet. Glasgow has written three books, with a fourth and fifth on the way this year. His writings concentrate on positive situations and contain no foul language or adult situations. To learn more, please visit https://phzed.com/.

