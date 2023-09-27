Fire Equipment Manufacturers' Association Announces New Study Showing Portable Fire Extinguishers Reduce Carbon Footprint of Building Fires

By effectively using portable fire extinguishers in buildings with automatic sprinkler systems, a 99 percent reduction of fire-related carbon emissions is achieved. Tweet this

The study reveals structure fires contribute one half of one percent to one percent of the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, which is equivalent to more than the output of five-to-ten million cars annually. By effectively using portable fire extinguishers in buildings with automatic sprinkler systems, a 99 percent reduction of fire-related carbon emissions is achieved.

Data shows if portable fire extinguishers are available, they're likely to be used effectively. "The bottom line is that we should be encouraging people to install and use portable fire extinguishers in all their buildings," said Jim Tidwell, a code consultant for the Fire Equipment Manufacturers' Association. "That is, without a doubt, the very best way to save on the carbon footprint when it comes to building fires."

"A Review of the Impact of Fire Extinguishers in Reducing the Carbon Footprint of Building Fires" can be downloaded from the Fire Equipment Manufacturers' Association's website. Visit femalifesafety.org/CarbonFootprint for more information and explore the site to learn about the association's dedication to saving lives and protecting property through education and awareness, advancement of the fire equipment marketplace, and improvements in regulatory requirements.

