Fire Equipment Manufacturers' Association Honors Greg Rogers with 2024 Fire Safety Advocate Award

"Greg Rogers exemplifies the dedication and forward-thinking leadership that this award seeks to honor," said Jim Widmer, President of the Fire Equipment Manufacturers' Association. "His efforts have significantly contributed to the advancement of fire safety and the protection of communities across the globe."

Rogers, who retired as Deputy Chief at Spokane Valley Fire Department, developed and implemented numerous fire safety programs throughout his career, including state-of-the-art virtual reality public fire safety training and community risk reduction initiatives. He is well-known for his commitment to continuous improvement and innovative solutions.

The Fire Safety Advocate Award is presented annually to individuals who have made substantial contributions to fire safety through advocacy, education, and innovative practices.

The Fire Equipment Manufacturers' Association is a more than 80-year-old non-profit trade association dedicated to saving lives and protecting property by providing education of a layered fire protection design. For additional information, including videos, interactive quizzes, and educational resources about fire safety and protection, visit femalifesafety.org or call (216) 241-7333. Follow the association on Facebook, LinkedIn and X/Twitter. For a complete listing of member companies, visit the Member Profiles page of the association's website at femalifesafety.org/members.

