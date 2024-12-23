Fire Equipment Manufacturers' Association Honors Greg Rogers with 2024 Fire Safety Advocate Award

Rogers recognized for commitment to continuous improvement and innovative fire safety solutions.
CLEVELAND, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Fire Equipment Manufacturers' Association (FEMA) is proud to announce Greg Rogers as the recipient of the 2024 Fire Safety Advocate Award. Rogers, who has dedicated more than 26 years to fire safety and prevention, is recognized for his exceptional leadership and visionary contributions to community risk reduction.
Currently Chair of the Fire and Life Safety Section of the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC), Rogers has been a vocal advocate for the role of portable fire extinguishers in reducing the carbon footprint of fires. Through his feature article in iCHIEFS magazine and an IAFC blog, Rogers highlighted how portable fire extinguishers offer a win-win for life safety and environmental preservation. He has also been a vital resource for FEMA's Government Relations Committee on licensing requirements for pre-engineered industrial fire extinguishing systems in Washington State.
"Greg Rogers exemplifies the dedication and forward-thinking leadership that this award seeks to honor," said Jim Widmer, President of the Fire Equipment Manufacturers' Association. "His efforts have significantly contributed to the advancement of fire safety and the protection of communities across the globe."
Rogers, who retired as Deputy Chief at Spokane Valley Fire Department, developed and implemented numerous fire safety programs throughout his career, including state-of-the-art virtual reality public fire safety training and community risk reduction initiatives. He is well-known for his commitment to continuous improvement and innovative solutions.
The Fire Safety Advocate Award is presented annually to individuals who have made substantial contributions to fire safety through advocacy, education, and innovative practices.
