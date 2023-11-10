Fire Equipment Manufacturers' Association Selects Center for Campus Fire Safety President for 2023 Fire Safety Advocate Award

The Fire Equipment Manufacturers' Association has selected Justin Daniels as the recipient of its 2023 Fire Safety Advocate Award. Post this

"Daniels's commitment to safeguarding lives and property has set a remarkable standard for higher education facilities around the country," said Jim Widmer, president of the Fire Equipment Manufacturers' Association. "The Fire Equipment Manufacturers' Association is proud to recognize him for his dedication to creating a culture of fire safety on college campuses."

A dedicated advocate for improved fire and life safety at all colleges and universities, Daniels supports the installation and maintenance of portable fire extinguishers as outlined in both the NFPA 1 Fire Code and the International Fire Code (IFC) throughout higher education facilities. Recognizing the paramount importance of fire safety measures, Daniels, on behalf of the CCFS, has taken proactive steps by issuing a letter of support to the Fire Equipment Manufacturers' Association's Government Relations Committee for these layered fire protection requirements.

Prior to his current role as an Application Specialist at Knox Company, Daniels served as Fire Marshal at the University of Oklahoma–Norman Campus for 10 years. His duties and responsibilities included fire inspections for more than 300 existing buildings on campus; providing fire and life safety training for faculty, staff and students; and ensuring all fire and life safety systems on campus were inspected and maintained.

Daniels was formally presented with the Fire Safety Advocate Award during the Fire Equipment Manufacturers' Association's Annual Meeting in October.

