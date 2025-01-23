Fire Inspect Software Raises $10M investment Round and Rebrands to Ember Software

"We're focused on rapidly innovating and building solutions that empower fire protection professionals with the tools they need to work more efficiently and focus on their essential mission of keeping people and buildings safe." Post this

"Fire protection companies play an indispensable role in protecting our communities and supporting our economy, yet many still operate without modern technology," said Michael Furlong, CEO and Founder of Ember Software. "We're focused on rapidly innovating and building solutions that empower fire protection professionals with the tools they need to work more efficiently and focus on their essential mission of keeping people and buildings safe."

Alex Kolicich, Founding Partner at 8VC, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership. "Ember Software is redefining fire protection workflows by addressing inefficiencies and unlocking new opportunities for growth," said Kolicich. "We're proud to support their mission to modernize this critical industry and help fire inspectors achieve even greater impact."

The $10 million Seed funding will support ongoing customer success initiatives, led by Matt Stone, and the development of new features, spearheaded by Head of Product William Clayton. These initiatives include new ERP and accounting integrations for seamless invoicing and tools designed to enable fire protection companies to collect payments more efficiently. The company's expansion efforts aim to bring its innovative solutions to more fire protection professionals, streamlining operations and enhancing safety.

As Ember Software embarks on this next chapter, the company remains steadfast in its mission: empowering fire protection professionals to keep buildings and people safe while simplifying the processes that matter most.

ABOUT EMBER SOFTWARE:

Ember Software empowers fire protection companies to grow by streamlining inspections from scheduling to proposals. The platform offers digital NFPA and AES-compliant forms to reduce data entry, company-wide schedule management tools, one-click proposals and AHJ submissions, and a centralized hub for data and record keeping. These solutions help companies scale operations, win more business, and keep buildings safe.

The company is led by CEO and Founder Michael Furlong, alongside key executives Matt Stone, who oversees customer success initiatives, and William Clayton, Head of Product, who drives feature development and innovation. Furlong previously co-founded Fractal Software, a venture studio that launched over 145 vertical SaaS businesses supported by over $700m in dedicated capital and was CEO and Founder of Indio Technologies, an insurance software focused on digital insurance applications, which was acquired by Applied Systems in 2019.

To learn more, visit www.embersoftware.com.

ABOUT 8VC:

8VC is a leading technology investment firm, backing visionary teams and industry-transforming companies. The partners have an extensive track record as founders, builders, and operators of companies including Palantir, Addepar, Resilience, and OpenGov. 8VC manages over $6 billion in committed capital, investing primarily in smart enterprise platforms, healthcare, logistics, life sciences, government, and defense. For more information, visit https://8vc.com.

ABOUT MENLO VENTURES:

Menlo Ventures is a leading early-stage venture capital firm. Menlo's portfolio includes more than 80 public companies and over 165 exits through mergers and acquisitions. Currently managing more than $6 billion in assets, Menlo invests at every stage across Consumer, Enterprise, and Healthcare. Menlo's portfolio companies include Abnormal Security, Anthropic, Benchling, Carta, Chime, Harness, Pinecone, Poshmark, Pillpack, Recursion, Roku, Rover, Siri, Typeface, Uber, and Warby Parker. Menlo Ventures strives to have a positive impact in everything it does.

Media Contact

Ken Wohl, Ember Software, 1 248-755-1105, [email protected], www.embersoftware.com

SOURCE Ember Software