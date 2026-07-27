Fire Resistant Steel Fenestration Company Revyn Appoints Vincent Curran as Chief Executive Officer

Revyn is a next-generation American steel window and door company developing beautifully designed, high-performance fenestration systems for wildfire-prone regions. The company has appointed Vincent "Vinny" Curran as Chief Executive Officer to lead its next stage of growth, advance its fire-rated product line and make advanced wildfire protection far more accessible to architects, builders and homeowners.
NORTH SPRINGFIELD, Vt., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revyn, a next-generation steel fenestration company specializing in fire-rated window and door systems, today announced the appointment of Vincent "Vinny" Curran as Chief Executive Officer.
Curran brings deep experience in steel fenestration, direct-to-consumer window sales, high-end residential projects and wildfire-resilient building strategies. As CEO, he will lead Revyn's next stage of growth as the company advances its mission to make beautifully designed, high-performance, fire-ready steel windows more accessible to architects, builders, homeowners, insurers and communities building in wildfire-prone areas.
"Fire country has changed what we have to ask of a window," said Curran. "For years, architects and homeowners have hardened roofs, vents, siding, and decks but the window has remained one of the least understood parts of the building envelope. Revyn was created to solve that problem from the inside of the frame out."
Curran's appointment comes as demand accelerates for better building solutions in California, Colorado and other wildfire-risk regions across the American West. As homeowners rebuild and architects design for a new era of fire exposure, Revyn is focused on addressing one of the most persistent vulnerabilities in residential construction: the fenestration system.
"Vinny understands both the urgency of the wildfire problem and the practical realities of bringing a better window system to market," said Pete Hopkins, Co-founder and Strategic Investor at Revyn. "His leadership is grounded in extensive product knowledge, market insights and a strong belief that advanced fire protection should be widely accessible to all and not reserved for the elite few who can afford such solutions."
Under Curran's leadership, Revyn will focus on three priorities: advancing its fire-rated steel fenestration system, supporting architects, homeowners and builders with better education on window failure in wildfire conditions and creating a more efficient path to market that reduces unnecessary cost and complexity in the traditional fenestration supply chain.
"Windows aren't just about light, views and beauty," Curran added. "In fire country, they have to become advanced protection systems and as the last unprotected opening in the building envelope, it's our job to help the industry understand their importance and build accordingly. Our newest fire-rated steel product line has outperformed every independently rated fire-rated test we've put it through and our windows come with a lifetime structural warranty. This is an exciting time for the industry."
ABOUT REVYN
Revyn is a next-generation, made in America steel fenestration company that specializes in high-performance steel window and door systems for fire-country. Built around the belief that windows should be beautiful, lasting, thermally efficient and engineered to protect against wildfire exposure, Revyn's mission is to make fireproof windows and doors readily accessible to all. Revyn will be demonstrating its newest fire-rated steel fenestration series at the Bond Event Oct 22-24, 2026 in Palm Springs, California. Register your interest at www.Revyn.com
Media Contact
Marilyn Suku, Bolder&Louder, 1 (212) 381-6184, [email protected], www.BolderLouder.com
SOURCE REVYN
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