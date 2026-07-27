Fire Resistant Steel Fenestration Company Revyn Appoints Vincent Curran as Chief Executive Officer

"In fire country, windows and doors are the last unprotected opening of the building envelope. Revyn's newest fire-rated steel product line has outperformed every independently rated fire-rated test to date. It's a huge relief to find a strong solution to such a big problem." Post this

"Fire country has changed what we have to ask of a window," said Curran. "For years, architects and homeowners have hardened roofs, vents, siding, and decks but the window has remained one of the least understood parts of the building envelope. Revyn was created to solve that problem from the inside of the frame out."

Curran's appointment comes as demand accelerates for better building solutions in California, Colorado and other wildfire-risk regions across the American West. As homeowners rebuild and architects design for a new era of fire exposure, Revyn is focused on addressing one of the most persistent vulnerabilities in residential construction: the fenestration system.

"Vinny understands both the urgency of the wildfire problem and the practical realities of bringing a better window system to market," said Pete Hopkins, Co-founder and Strategic Investor at Revyn. "His leadership is grounded in extensive product knowledge, market insights and a strong belief that advanced fire protection should be widely accessible to all and not reserved for the elite few who can afford such solutions."

Under Curran's leadership, Revyn will focus on three priorities: advancing its fire-rated steel fenestration system, supporting architects, homeowners and builders with better education on window failure in wildfire conditions and creating a more efficient path to market that reduces unnecessary cost and complexity in the traditional fenestration supply chain.

"Windows aren't just about light, views and beauty," Curran added. "In fire country, they have to become advanced protection systems and as the last unprotected opening in the building envelope, it's our job to help the industry understand their importance and build accordingly. Our newest fire-rated steel product line has outperformed every independently rated fire-rated test we've put it through and our windows come with a lifetime structural warranty. This is an exciting time for the industry."

ABOUT REVYN

Revyn is a next-generation, made in America steel fenestration company that specializes in high-performance steel window and door systems for fire-country. Built around the belief that windows should be beautiful, lasting, thermally efficient and engineered to protect against wildfire exposure, Revyn's mission is to make fireproof windows and doors readily accessible to all. Revyn will be demonstrating its newest fire-rated steel fenestration series at the Bond Event Oct 22-24, 2026 in Palm Springs, California. Register your interest at www.Revyn.com

Media Contact

Marilyn Suku, Bolder&Louder, 1 (212) 381-6184, [email protected], www.BolderLouder.com

SOURCE REVYN