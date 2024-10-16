Fire season is here--there's still time to install a water storage tank

Properly equipped water tanks are a ready supply of water available for fire suppression by property owners and local firefighting efforts. Post this

Properly equipped water tanks are a ready supply of water available for fire suppression by property owners and local firefighting efforts. California and local regulations require that water connections be easily accessible for firefighting crews. For most rural locations, this means one or more water storage tanks on the property with access for fire crews.

Even for properties on a public water supply with easy access to fire hydrants, a water storage tank can be beneficial in the event of a failure in the public water system.

Wildfires and other natural disasters can severely damage municipal water infrastructure, leaving entire communities without water for extended periods. A private water storage tank ensures you have a backup supply if the main water system is compromised.

Other important uses for galvanized water storage tanks include:

Dual-purpose usage—Water storage tanks can serve multiple purposes, such as storing water for both fire suppression and everyday needs like agricultural, livestock, or household use. This versatility makes the investment more cost-effective and practical for year-round use.





Enhanced property value and insurability—Installing a fire suppression water tank can increase your property's value and potentially lower insurance premiums. Insurance companies often view properties with dedicated fire protection measures more favorably, which could result in better coverage options or reduced rates.





Protecting water quality—Wildfires can severely impact water quality in nearby streams, rivers, and reservoirs. A private water storage tank provides a clean, protected water source that isn't subject to immediate contamination from wildfire debris and ash.

Investing in a water storage tank for fire suppression is a proactive step toward protecting property, loved ones, and neighborhoods from the growing threat of wildfires in California. It provides immediate access to water during emergencies, ensures compliance with local regulations, and offers multiple benefits beyond fire protection.

A galvanized water storage tank is not just a precaution—it's an essential component of comprehensive fire preparedness in high-risk areas. A-1 Tank LLC manufactures galvanized water storage tanks for water and a variety of other needs. The company has been a leading manufacturer of galvanized water tanks since 1984.

The company's mission is to provide the best quality galvanized steel tanks along with friendly and helpful customer service. A-1 Tank, LLC:

Manufactures, sells, delivers, and installs both above-ground and underground steel water storage tanks all over California .

. Delivers to hard-to-reach places with 4X4 delivery trucks and sets the tank precisely on the level area.

Tanks can be ordered with an optional water level gauge, custom colors, and interior epoxy coating, and we can also provide gravel rings for setting the tank on.

Tanks are welded for strength using an advanced automatic wire feeding process. The increased time efficiency means we provide a superior product at a very competitive price.

Sizes from 1000 to 20,000 gallons.

Offers vertical, flat-bottom, open-top containment tanks in a variety of shapes and sizes.

Provides any number of pipe fittings up to 4 inches NPT at no additional cost.

Custom-make water troughs to customer specifications.

Serves all of California and the nation and delivers anywhere in California .

A-1 Tank customers include homeowners, agriculture, ranches, farms, vineyards, public agencies, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), and other wilderness and open space management agencies.

