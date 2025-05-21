Fire Shield Fire Protection Expands Services into Houston Area

Fire Shield Fire Protection is expanding services into the Houston area starting May 22, 2025, offering expert fire safety solutions for businesses and homes with trusted, code-compliant protection and care.

HOUSTON, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fire Shield Fire Protection, a trusted leader in fire safety solutions since 1985, is proud to announce the expansion of its services into the Houston metropolitan area. This move marks an exciting new chapter for the North Texas-based company as it brings its top-tier fire protection solutions to one of Texas's most dynamic and fast-growing regions.

Beginning May 22, 2025, Fire Shield will offer its full range of fire safety services to businesses, institutions, and residential properties throughout Houston. These services include fire extinguisher maintenance, fire sprinkler systems, kitchen suppression systems, alarm installation and monitoring, backflow testing, and emergency lighting solutions—all delivered with the same professionalism, care, and compliance standards that have earned Fire Shield its reputation for excellence.

"We're incredibly excited to expand Fire Shield's service area to include Houston," said Robert Furber, CEO of Fire Shield Fire Protection. "As we grow, our mission remains the same: to protect what matters most with integrity, expertise, and genuine care. Expanding our services into Houston allows us to serve a broader community and extend the same level of excellence and reliability that has defined us for nearly 40 years in North Texas."

With this expansion, Fire Shield is also creating new job opportunities for skilled professionals in the Houston area and looks forward to building strong partnerships with local businesses, property managers, and communities.

Founded in 1985, Fire Shield Fire Protection, Inc. is a fully licensed and certified provider of fire protection services through the Texas State Fire Marshal's Office. Known for unmatched service quality and reliability, Fire Shield delivers comprehensive, code-compliant solutions designed to protect lives, property, and peace of mind.

