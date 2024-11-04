Fire Shield Fire Protection Moves to Lake Dallas to Better Serve Clients Across Texas

Fire Shield Fire Protection has relocated to a larger facility at 703 Main Street in Lake Dallas, TX, to better serve its expanding client base across Texas. This move from Denton to a more spacious headquarters enhances Fire Shield's ability to meet the growing demand for its fire protection services, which include fire extinguisher sales, servicing, kitchen suppression system installations, and inspections. CEO Robert Furber expressed enthusiasm for the expansion, emphasizing the company's ongoing commitment to safety, efficiency, and reliability. The new location supports Fire Shield's mission to protect businesses statewide and strengthen its presence in the Lake Cities area and beyond.

LAKE DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fire Shield Fire Protection Inc., a trusted leader in fire protection services since 1985, is excited to announce its relocation to a larger space in Lake Dallas, TX. This strategic move from Denton, TX, enables Fire Shield to better serve its growing client base across Texas and continue delivering top-tier fire protection solutions with greater efficiency.

CEO Robert Furber shared his excitement about the expansion, stating, "Our new, larger facility in Lake Dallas enables us to enhance our operations and better serve clients throughout Texas. This move marks an exciting new chapter for Fire Shield as we continue our commitment to providing the highest level of fire protection services. We look forward to expanding our reach and maintaining the trust our customers have placed in us for nearly four decades."

For nearly 40 years, Fire Shield Fire Protection has proudly served businesses throughout Texas with fire extinguisher sales, servicing, and recharging, as well as kitchen suppression system installations and semi-annual inspections. The new office, located at 703 Main Street, provides additional space for operations, inventory, and customer service, allowing the company to meet the increasing demand for its services statewide.

"As we settle into our new headquarters, we're excited to grow our presence in the Lake Cities and beyond," added Furber. "This larger facility not only enhances our ability to respond quickly to client needs but also allows us to maintain our focus on safety and reliability, ensuring the community remains protected."

To learn more about Fire Shield's extensive offerings, visit our services page to explore fire extinguisher servicing, suppression system installations, and inspections. Fire Shield's new Lake Dallas location strengthens the company's ability to serve businesses across North Texas and the entire state, continuing a legacy of reliable fire protection.

