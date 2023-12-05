Firefly brings NextGen Cloud CMDB capabilities to Microsoft Azure users

Firefly, a leading cloud management platform, is proud to announce its latest integration, with Microsoft Azure, empowering businesses to streamline their cloud infrastructure management across all three major cloud providers. This exciting development allows organizations to enhance their cloud operations, mitigate risks, and optimize SaaS application configurations, all from a single, centralized platform.
TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Firefly's newest integration with Microsoft Azure marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to simplify and enhance cloud management. By expanding its services to Azure, Firefly is enabling organizations to achieve a new level of cloud governance and efficiency.
Key Use Cases of Firefly's Integration with Azure:
- IaC Acceleration: Firefly scans your cloud and IaC files to find areas lacking IaC coverage. It automatically generates IaC (such as Terraform and Pulumi) based on your actual infrastructure. With Firefly, you can seamlessly integrate infrastructure code into your DevOps CI/CD workflow. Plus, Firefly only requires read access to your git repo, giving you full control.
- Proactive Governance and Risk Mitigation: Firefly empowers users to identify and remediate misconfigurations before they lead to costly downtime or security vulnerabilities. This proactive approach ensures that your cloud infrastructure remains reliable and secure.
- Enhanced CloudOps Team Efficiency: Firefly's advanced automation and AI-driven insights enable CloudOps teams to operate more efficiently and optimize their resources. With Firefly, teams can transform their cloud operations in minutes, reducing the time and effort required to manage complex deployments.
- NextGen Cloud CMDB: Firefly embraces proven configuration management databases (CMDB) principles so users can control cloud assets as easily as physical assets. Firefly provides a unified inventory so users can find, assess, and manage multiple clouds, K8s, and SaaS applications.
Firefly's integration with Azure also aligns with the company's broader mission of making cloud management accessible to all businesses. As part of the announcement, Firefly is offering a free trial to new users who want to experience the power of this integration for themselves. To get started, visit https://app.firefly.ai/.
Eran Bibi, CPO of Firefly, expressed his enthusiasm for this milestone: "We are thrilled to bring the power of Firefly to Microsoft Azure users. By integrating with Azure, we are enabling organizations to conquer the challenges of cloud management and achieve superior governance and efficiency for Cloud, Kubernetes, and even SaaS applications such as Okta, New Relic, DataDog, and others. With Firefly, you can transform your cloud operations in minutes, not months."
About Firefly:
Firefly is a leading cloud management platform that empowers organizations to simplify and optimize their cloud operations. By combining advanced automation, AI-driven insights, and multi-cloud capabilities, Firefly helps businesses achieve superior governance, mitigate risks, and enhance their cloud efficiency. For more information, visit https://www.firefly.ai/.
Media Contact
Cindy Blake, Firefly, 1 2813007569, [email protected], firefly.ai
SOURCE Firefly
