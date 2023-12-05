Firefly brings NextGen Cloud CMDB capabilities to Microsoft Azure users

Firefly, a leading cloud management platform, is proud to announce its latest integration, with Microsoft Azure, empowering businesses to streamline their cloud infrastructure management across all three major cloud providers. This exciting development allows organizations to enhance their cloud operations, mitigate risks, and optimize SaaS application configurations, all from a single, centralized platform.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Firefly's newest integration with Microsoft Azure marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to simplify and enhance cloud management. By expanding its services to Azure, Firefly is enabling organizations to achieve a new level of cloud governance and efficiency.

Key Use Cases of Firefly's Integration with Azure: