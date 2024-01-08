Firefly Children and Family Alliance chooses Cantata Health Solutions

Firefly is proud to partner with Cantata as we take a leap forward in our ability to support families and individuals. Post this

"Firefly is proud to partner with Cantata as we take a leap forward in our ability to support families and individuals," said Tina Cloer, CEO at Firefly Children and Family Alliance. "The Arize platform will allow us to modernize how we manage healthcare records and enhance our agency's deep commitment to providing efficient, quality outcomes to those we serve."

Arize's unique flexibility and user-friendly platform combine all the modules needed for a complete solution. They will enable Firefly to optimize operational processes, improve efficiency, and ultimately provide higher-quality person-centered care to those they serve. The adoption of Arize also aligns with Firefly's mission to empower individuals through a wide range of support programs and resources.

"We are thrilled to partner with Firefly Children and Family Alliance and are excited to see Arize's transformative impact on engaging clients in their treatment," said Alan Tillinghast, CEO of Cantata Health Solutions. "Our platform's advanced analytical capabilities will allow Firefly to improve outcomes and deliver exceptional care experience, giving them a competitive edge in the market."

About Firefly Children and Family Alliance

Firefly Children and Family Alliance empowers Hoosiers through a wide range of support programs and resources. It serves the community by offering a more holistic approach to child abuse prevention, intervention and family preservation, youth placement, and recovery services. For more information, visit https://www.FireflyIn.org.

About Cantata Health Solutions

Built by behavioral health industry veterans, Cantata Health Solution's all-in-one Arize care management platform provides a modern EHR, a complete billing and revenue cycle management solution, and an extensive array of client engagement tools. Arize offers clinicians, executives, back-office staff, and clients a collaborative view of the health record. In an industry dedicated to serving the most vulnerable population, our mission is to provide technology that empowers so providers don't have to rely on legacy systems that only hinder their progress. Together, we enable those who make a difference to excel.

Visit https://CantataHealth.com to learn more about how agencies across all service areas from all over the country are making the switch to the care management platform that providers deserve.

