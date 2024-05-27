FireflySci Unveils Revolutionary Micro Focus Cell Conversion Kit to Transform Spectrophotometry

Our customers can now achieve high-precision measurements in ultra-low volumes without the need for expensive new equipment Post this

"With the Micro Focus Cell, we are setting a new benchmark in the field of spectrophotometry," said Sim Woitovich, CEO of FireflySci. "Our customers can now achieve high-precision measurements in ultra-low volumes without the need for expensive new equipment."

The MFC is easy to use and comes with a user-friendly guide to help people quickly set up their spectrophotometer. The Micro Focus Cell Conversion Kit includes everything needed for seamless integration and operation. The MFC comes with the Micro Focus Adapter, which ensures consistent alignment through multiple tests. The MFC boasts a UV quartz sample holder with exceptional durability and clarity for accurate readings. Also included are spacers, which allow compatibility with various Z dimensions and center heights.

One of the standout features of the Micro Focus Cell is its ability to load and unload samples without removing the cell from the machine. This significantly enhances ease of use and efficiency in laboratory workflows. The leak-proof design further ensures reliable and hassle-free operation. This feature alone is worth the investment because it greatly cuts down on sample prep time and unloading and re-loading cuvettes.

The Micro Focus Cell is a versatile device compatible with a wide range of spectrophotometers. Major brands such as Eppendorf, Perkin Elmer, BioRad, Shimadzu, Varian, and Thermo Fisher work seamlessly with the MFC kit. This broad compatibility makes the Micro Focus Cell an invaluable addition to any laboratory seeking to improve its spectrophotometric analysis.

FireflySci also offers a variety of accessories to complement the Micro Focus Cell. Firefly offers cleaning swabs to quickly clean the sample chamber of the MFC. They also offer gloves for safely handling cuvettes and lens cloths to maintain the clarity of optical components.

For additional support, FireflySci's website provides a wealth of resources, including part number decoding, tips and tricks for quartz cuvettes, guidance on determining cuvette path length, and comprehensive instructions for UV-VIS spectrophotometers. Customers can also access the product catalog, request custom cuvettes, and stay updated with product news and reference standards for spectrophotometer validation.

FireflySci has built a reputation for excellence in spectrophotometry, offering high-quality products catering to diverse customer needs. The launch of the Micro Focus Cell Conversion Kit underscores the company's commitment to innovation and quality, providing researchers and scientists with the tools they need to achieve precise and reliable results.

For more information, visit http://www.fireflysci.com.

