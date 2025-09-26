FireRock Country Club Redefines Play with Stadium Zoysia™ Turf as Part of $29 Million Renovation

"Zoysia transforms the experience of playing FireRock," said Tim Geesey, General Manager of FireRock Country Club. "It delivers the kind of smooth, reliable surface that serious golfers appreciate, with the added benefit of being kinder to our environment." Post this

An Elevated Golf Experience

FireRock's commitment to excellence shows from the first step onto the fairway. Stadium Zoysia provides a clean, reliable lie and a responsive surface that elevates every shot — from tee to green. The Gary Panks-designed course is crafted for year-round play, without the hassle of overseeding or chemical transitions, ensuring pristine conditions every season.

"Zoysia transforms the experience of playing FireRock," said Tim Geesey, General Manager of FireRock Country Club. "It delivers the kind of smooth, reliable surface that serious golfers appreciate, with the added benefit of being kinder to our environment."

Play More, Play Better

Unlike traditional courses that close each fall for overseeding, FireRock remains open year-round — the result: more availability, fewer interruptions, and an extended playing season. Members enjoy firm conditions and true lies in every season, without patchy transitions or cart path limitations.

A Sustainable Upgrade

Beyond its performance advantages, Stadium Zoysia significantly reduces water consumption. It also cuts down on fertilizer use and emissions. These efficiencies align with FireRock's broader commitment to sustainable stewardship of the Arizona desert.

Part of a Club-Wide Renaissance

The turf upgrade is a cornerstone of FireRock's comprehensive renovation, which includes a redesigned Clubhouse, brand-new Sports Club facilities, and refreshed course features — each underscored by the Club's hallmark blend of casual refinement and genuine hospitality.

"FireRock has always been about the joy of the game and the strength of our community," Geesey added. "Now, with Stadium Zoysia, we've created a golf experience that matches the beauty of our setting and the values of our membership."

ABOUT FIREROCK COUNTRY CLUB

Founded in 1999 by developer MCO, FireRock Country Club quickly earned acclaim as one of Arizona's premier private clubs, earning the title of "Best New Golf Course in Arizona" by the Arizona Republic soon after opening in Fountain Hills.

Designed by renowned architect Gary Panks — whose work includes The Raven at South Mountain and Grayhawk's Talon Course — FireRock's 18-hole, 7,003-yard layout is known for its strategic challenge and breathtaking views of Four Peaks and Red Mountain. Elevated tee boxes, rolling fairways, and canyon-carved greens offer a compelling test for players of all levels.

FireRock became a member-owned equity club in 2013, with an internal investor group formed to guide long-term strategy and preserve the core values of friendship, active living, and genuine community. Their leadership has spurred ongoing improvements to expand FireRock into a full-service lifestyle club.

Today, FireRock is undergoing a $29 million transformation. This includes a top-to-bottom Clubhouse renovation, a brand-new Sports Club, and a full-course regrassing — making FireRock the first course in Arizona to feature Stadium Zoysia™ turf. Upon completion in late 2025, the Club will offer year-round golf, multiple dining venues, and expansive wellness and recreation facilities.

Learn more atwww.firerockcc.com.

Media Contact

Tim Geesey, General Manager, FireRock Country Club, 1 480.836.3438, [email protected], www.firerockcc.com

SOURCE FireRock Country Club