FireRock Country Club Unveils Clubhouse Renovation: A Bold Reinvention Rooted in Belonging

A Gathering Place, Reimagined

A Gathering Place, Reimagined

At the heart of the renovation is a redefined Clubhouse experience. Upon entry, members and guests will be greeted by a striking new bar — an inviting hub for conversation and connection. To one side, the West Dining Room channels the casual energy of an upscale sports bar; to the other, the East Dining Room offers a more refined atmosphere for relaxed meals, fine wine, and lingering conversations.

Behind the scenes, a brand-new kitchen will power the Club's dynamic culinary program. Outfitted with a wood-fired oven and designed for versatility, the space will serve everything from handcrafted pizzas to member-favorite wine dinners and tasting menus. Crucially, the new layout supports seamless service — even during peak season.

Elevated Arizona Views

The experience continues outside. FireRock's expanded open-air patio delivers a rare dual view: Red Mountain to the east and the 18th green to the west. Whether for sunset cocktails or dinner under the stars, the setting is pure Sonoran elegance.

Comfort, Connection, and Everyday Luxury

Downstairs, the Men's and Ladies' Lounges are also being transformed — not just as locker rooms, but as inviting spaces to relax, recharge, and reconnect. With larger interiors, shaded patios, and welcoming design, they're built for cards, conversation, and shared stories. Between them, the new Bunker Bar offers a casual, low-key setting perfect for post-round gatherings.

A Broader Vision

The Clubhouse renovation is just one piece of FireRock's larger transformation. A new Sports Club and the installation of Stadium Zoysia™ turf on the Gary Panks-designed golf course are also underway — each reflecting FireRock's commitment to a lifestyle built on movement, connection, and community.

"This is about building on what our members already love," said Tim Geesey, General Manager of FireRock Country Club. "The new Clubhouse isn't just a structure — it's a statement. It shows that FireRock is ready for the future, without forgetting who we are."

The full Club renovation is scheduled for completion in late 2025.

ABOUT FIREROCK COUNTRY CLUB

Founded in 1999 by developer MCO, FireRock Country Club quickly earned acclaim as one of Arizona's premier private clubs, earning the title of "Best New Golf Course in Arizona" by the Arizona Republic soon after opening in Fountain Hills.

Designed by renowned architect Gary Panks — whose work includes The Raven at South Mountain and Grayhawk's Talon Course — FireRock's 18-hole, 7,003-yard layout is known for its strategic challenge and breathtaking views of Four Peaks and Red Mountain. Elevated tee boxes, rolling fairways, and canyon-carved greens offer a compelling test for players of all levels.

FireRock became a member-owned equity club in 2013, with an internal investor group formed to guide long-term strategy and preserve the core values of friendship, active living, and genuine community. Their leadership has spurred ongoing improvements to expand FireRock into a full-service lifestyle club.

Today, FireRock is undergoing a $29 million transformation. This includes a top-to-bottom Clubhouse renovation, a brand-new Sports Club, and a full-course regrassing — making FireRock the first course in Arizona to feature Stadium Zoysia™ turf. Upon completion in late 2025, the Club will offer year-round golf, multiple dining venues, and expansive wellness and recreation facilities.

Learn more at www.firerockcc.com.

Media Contact

Tim Geesey, General Manager, FireRock Country Club, 1 480.836.3438, [email protected], www.firerockcc.com

SOURCE FireRock Country Club