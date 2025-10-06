FireRock Country Club Unveils Stadium Zoysia™: A Game-Changing Turf for Arizona Golf

"Moving forward, the Club will not overseed, allowing golfers to enjoy premium playing conditions all year long," said Tim Geesey, General Manager of FireRock Country Club. Post this

"Moving forward, the Club will not overseed, allowing golfers to enjoy premium playing conditions all year long," said Tim Geesey, General Manager of FireRock Country Club. "Our members will enjoy consistent, fast, and firm playing conditions — without the need for overseeding or seasonal shutdowns."

Engineered for Arizona's Unique Environment

Stadium Zoysia™ is ideally suited to the challenges of Fountain Hills: extreme heat, minimal rainfall, and high-salinity irrigation. While traditional Bermudagrass and ryegrass often struggle, Zoysia thrives.

With its fine-to-medium texture, the turf offers a premium playing experience. Golfers will notice clean lies, consistent ball response, and rapid turf recovery. Thanks to its brief dormancy period, seasonal transitions are seamless, with no patchy fairways or cart path restrictions.

Sustainability Without Sacrificing Performance

FireRock anticipates a 25% reduction in annual water use along with fewer chemical applications and lower emissions. The club also avoids the recurring costs and environmental toll of ryegrass seeding and removal.

Still, Geesey emphasizes, "This decision wasn't about sustainability alone. We chose Zoysia to give our members the best possible playing surface. The environmental benefits are a valuable bonus."

More Days. More Rounds. Better Golf.

The shift to Stadium Zoysia has extended FireRock's playable season by more than a month, with no fall closures and no spring transition period. The result: a projected increase in available rounds and a Gary Panks-designed course that's ready to play year-round.

FireRock invites golfers and media alike to experience the difference firsthand.

ABOUT FIREROCK COUNTRY CLUB

Founded in 1999 by developer MCO, FireRock Country Club quickly earned acclaim as one of Arizona's premier private clubs, earning the title of "Best New Golf Course in Arizona" by the Arizona Republic soon after opening in Fountain Hills.

Designed by renowned architect Gary Panks — whose work includes The Raven at South Mountain and Grayhawk's Talon Course — FireRock's 18-hole, 7,003-yard layout is known for its strategic challenge and breathtaking views of Four Peaks and Red Mountain. Elevated tee boxes, rolling fairways, and canyon-carved greens offer a compelling test for players of all levels.

FireRock became a member-owned equity club in 2013, with an internal investor group formed to guide long-term strategy and preserve the core values of friendship, active living, and genuine community. Their leadership has spurred ongoing improvements to expand FireRock into a full-service lifestyle club.

Today, FireRock is undergoing a $29 million transformation. This includes a top-to-bottom Clubhouse renovation, a brand-new Sports Club, and a full-course regrassing — making FireRock the first course in Arizona to feature Stadium Zoysia™ turf. Upon completion in late 2025, the Club will offer year-round golf, multiple dining venues, and expansive wellness and recreation facilities.

Learn more at www.firerockcc.com.

