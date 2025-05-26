Fireside Home Solutions Partners with Windsor Door to Accelerate Premium Garage Door Solutions for Builders

Fireside Home Solutions, a leading provider of fireplaces and garage doors in the Pacific Northwest, has announced a strategic partnership with Windsor Door. This collaboration aims to deliver faster, high-quality garage door solutions to home builders across Washington, Oregon, and Northern Idaho. The partnership follows Windsor's $21 million investment in high-speed manufacturing, improving lead times and production capacity. Fireside will now offer Windsor's full line of residential and commercial garage doors in its showrooms and service areas. Key benefits include: Faster delivery with integrated logistics for builders Expanded product lines and showroom availability Enhanced service and warranty programs tailored to builders This alliance enhances Fireside's builder-focused portfolio and reinforces its commitment to speed, quality, and reliability. Full product rollout is expected by August 2025.
AUBURN, Wash., May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fireside Home Solutions, a premier provider of fireplaces, garage doors, and outdoor living products in the Pacific Northwest, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Windsor Door (Windsor America). This collaboration is designed to deliver faster, more reliable garage door solutions to home builders across Washington, Oregon, and Northern Idaho.
This partnership follows Windsor Door's recent $21 million investment in a state-of-the-art high-speed production line, significantly increasing manufacturing capacity and reducing lead times for residential garage doors. The investment reflects Windsor's commitment to innovation and builder-centric growth-values that align seamlessly with Fireside's mission to provide dependable, high-quality solutions.
As part of this collaboration, Fireside Home Solutions will now feature Windsor Door's complete line of garage doors in its showrooms and service areas, offering builders and homeowners greater access to products known for their durability, style, and performance.
"Builders today need more than just products—they need partners who understand the pace and precision of modern construction," said John Waterstraat, President of Fireside Home Solutions. "Windsor's investment in production technology ensures we can meet demand with speed, consistency, and the premium quality our clients expect."
Key Benefits of the Partnership:
- Streamlined logistics with integrated ordering and delivery systems tailored for builders
- Expanded product offerings, including Windsor's latest residential and commercial garage door lines
- Enhanced service and warranty programs designed specifically for builders and developers
This partnership strengthens Fireside's position as a trusted partner to builders—offering not only fireplaces and outdoor living solutions, but now a more robust and responsive garage door portfolio backed by Windsor's manufacturing excellence.
"This partnership allows us to offer even more value to our customers by integrating Windsor's trusted products into our portfolio," added Waterstraat. "It's a natural fit that enhances our ability to deliver on our promise of 'Best Brands, Professionally Installed and Serviced for Life.'"
The partnership is effective immediately, with joint marketing campaigns and product rollouts planned throughout the year. Full product availability in Fireside's warehouses is expected by August 2025.
For more information, visit firesidehomesolutions.com or windsordoor.com.
