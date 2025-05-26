Fireside Home Solutions Partners with Windsor Door to Accelerate Premium Garage Door Solutions for Builders

"Builders need partners who understand today's pace. Windsor's new tech helps us meet demand with speed, quality, and consistency. This partnership expands our garage door offerings and supports our promise: the best brands, professionally installed and serviced for life." Post this

As part of this collaboration, Fireside Home Solutions will now feature Windsor Door's complete line of garage doors in its showrooms and service areas, offering builders and homeowners greater access to products known for their durability, style, and performance.

"Builders today need more than just products—they need partners who understand the pace and precision of modern construction," said John Waterstraat, President of Fireside Home Solutions. "Windsor's investment in production technology ensures we can meet demand with speed, consistency, and the premium quality our clients expect."

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Streamlined logistics with integrated ordering and delivery systems tailored for builders





Expanded product offerings, including Windsor's latest residential and commercial garage door lines





Enhanced service and warranty programs designed specifically for builders and developers

This partnership strengthens Fireside's position as a trusted partner to builders—offering not only fireplaces and outdoor living solutions, but now a more robust and responsive garage door portfolio backed by Windsor's manufacturing excellence.

"This partnership allows us to offer even more value to our customers by integrating Windsor's trusted products into our portfolio," added Waterstraat. "It's a natural fit that enhances our ability to deliver on our promise of 'Best Brands, Professionally Installed and Serviced for Life.'"

The partnership is effective immediately, with joint marketing campaigns and product rollouts planned throughout the year. Full product availability in Fireside's warehouses is expected by August 2025.

For more information, visit firesidehomesolutions.com or windsordoor.com.

Media Contact

John Waterstraat, Fireside Home Solutions, 1 425-747-FIRE (4373), [email protected], https://fireside.com/

SOURCE Fireside Home Solutions