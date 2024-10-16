Fireside Project Launches Psychedelic Coaching Telehealth Service, Addressing Critical Gap in Mental Health Support

Many people are turning to psychedelics for healing, yet traditional therapy often falls short in providing psychedelic-specific support. Our program bridges this gap, offering accessible, specialized coaching from preparation through integration. Post this

"We're witnessing a psychedelic renaissance, but our mental health infrastructure isn't prepared for it," said Joshua White, Founder and Executive Director of Fireside Project. "Many people are turning to psychedelics for healing, yet traditional therapy often falls short in providing psychedelic-specific support. Our program bridges this gap, offering accessible, specialized coaching from preparation through integration."

Key features of the Fireside-Certified™ Psychedelic Coaching program include:

Personalized coach selection based on identity, lived experience, and expertise

One-on-one video support scheduled at the client's convenience

Comprehensive care from pre-journey preparation through post-experience integration

Diverse roster of coaches with expertise in trauma, neurodivergence, LGBTQIA+ issues, and spiritual emergence

Flexible pricing options, including potential use of HSA/FSA funds

Free consultation to assess fit for potential clients

What sets Fireside Project's program apart is its rigorous training and accountability standards. Coaches undergo a 30-step, 300-hour certification process, including a one-year apprenticeship on Fireside Project's Psychedelic Support Line, which has aided over 30,000 individuals. Dr. Jacob Ham, Clinical Psychology Professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai will serve as director of the coaching program.

"Ongoing clinical supervision, a cornerstone of mental health practice, involves regular, structured sessions where practitioners discuss their cases with a senior clinician," says White. "We've adapted this model specifically for psychedelic coaching—allowing us to maintain high ethical standards, adapt to emerging research, and continually refine our approach to supporting diverse psychedelic experiences."

The program addresses a critical need in the current psychedelic landscape. As White explains, "The coaching field lacks standardization, and the quality of run-of-the-mill psychedelic coaches usually leaves much to be desired. We're changing that by not only providing top-tier training but also employing coaches directly and ensuring ongoing clinical supervision. This creates a level of accountability and quality assurance that's unprecedented in psychedelic coaching."

Fireside Project emphasizes that its services are provided for harm reduction purposes only. The organization does not encourage illegal activities or provide medical advice, and coaches exclusively support individuals who have independently decided to engage in psychedelic experiences.

About Fireside Project

Fireside Project is a non-profit organization that is transforming the psychedelic continuum of care by providing scalable, safe, accessible psychedelic support and practitioner training. Their

Psychedelic Support Line—which can be reached at 62-FIRESIDE (623-473-7433)—provides free, inbound, confidential support by mobile app, phone, and text message to people during or after psychedelic experiences. To staff the support line, Fireside Project has trained over 600 practitioners, each of whom receives an industry-leading 250 hours of experiential training. Fireside Project has received national media attention in Rolling Stone, Forbes, Esquire, Mashable, and more.

