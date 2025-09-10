Fireside Project Launches TripCheck: First-of-Its-Kind Scheduled Check-In Service for Psychedelic Journeys

TripCheck flips the script—instead of hoping people will reach out when they're struggling, we proactively check in on them. It's like having a caring friend who remembers to call exactly when you need them most. Post this

"We kept hearing from people that making a phone call during a journey can sometimes feel impossible, and others who wished they had remembered we existed when they needed us most," said Joshua White, Founder and Executive Director of Fireside Project. "TripCheck flips the script—instead of hoping people will reach out when they're struggling, we proactively check in on them. It's like having a caring friend who remembers to call exactly when you need them most."

How TripCheck Works

Individuals planning a psychedelic journey can request a TripCheck or contact Fireside Project's support line at 62-FIRESIDE (623-473-7433) either days or weeks in advance to schedule one or multiple check-in calls. Users just specify when they'd like to receive calls—for example, "I'll be taking psilocybin on Saturday at 3 PM Pacific. Can you call me at 5 PM and 8 PM?"—and trained volunteers will reach out at those predetermined times.

"Think of it as a gift from your present self to your future self," White explained. "Even if someone doesn't answer the phone, just knowing that someone cares enough to reach out can provide tremendous psychological comfort during vulnerable moments."

Key Features of TripCheck

Proactive outreach: Eliminates the cognitive burden of remembering to call for help during altered states

Multiple check-ins: Users can schedule several calls throughout their journey

Anonymous and confidential: Only requires a phone number—no names or substance details necessary

Flexible timing: Available seven days a week from 11 AM to 10 PM Pacific Time

No time limits: Conversations can last as long as needed

Identity-matched support: Users can request volunteers sharing specific identities when possible

Addressing Critical Safety Needs

TripCheck is a significant innovation in risk reduction strategy. Traditional crisis intervention models rely on individuals recognizing they need help and taking action to seek it—a challenging proposition during psychedelic experiences when decision-making and memory can be altered.

"This proactive model acknowledges the unique challenges of psychedelic states," said Cené Salsedo Bryant, Fireside Project's Lead Supervisor. "By scheduling support in advance, we're meeting people exactly where they are, when they need us most."

The service builds on Fireside Project's comprehensive continuum of care, which includes the free Psychedelic Support Line and the recently launched Fireside-Certified™ Psychedelic Coaching program. TripCheck fills a crucial gap between preparation and real-time crisis support, offering planned wellness check-ins that can prevent challenges from escalating.

Building Essential Psychedelic Infrastructure

The launch of TripCheck confirms Fireside Project's position as a pioneer in psychedelic support infrastructure. The organization has trained 600 aspiring practitioners—over 300 from marginalized communities—and operates a custom software platform that enhances volunteer training while maintaining rigorous data collection for ongoing peer-reviewed research.

"We envision TripCheck becoming as essential to pre-trip preparation as setting intentions or preparing a safe environment," White said. "Eye mask? Check. Curated playlist? Check. TripCheck scheduled with Fireside? Check."

About Fireside Project

Fireside Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization transforming the psychedelic continuum of care through accessible support, practitioner training, and public education. Founded in 2020, the organization operates the Psychedelic Support Line (62-FIRESIDE), offers Fireside-Certified™ Psychedelic Coaching, and conducts research on psychedelic harm reduction and psychedelic harm reduction. Current and past research partners include Harvard Medical School, UCSF School of Medicine, and Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Fireside Project has facilitated over 30,000 support conversations, trained 600 practitioners, and published peer-reviewed research demonstrating significant reductions in emergency interventions and psychological distress.

The organization's mission is to help people minimize the risks of their psychedelic experiences through compassionate, accessible, and culturally responsive peer support, public education, and furthering psychedelic research. Its vision is a Beloved Psychedelic Community where people of all identities are represented, welcomed, celebrated, and have the skills to keep each other safe.

For more information about TripCheck or to schedule a check-in, call or text 62-FIRESIDE (623-473-7433) or visit firesideproject.org/tripcheck.

Media Contact

Brad Burge, Fireside Project, 1 6508636887, [email protected], https://firesideproject.org

SOURCE Fireside Project