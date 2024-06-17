Fireside Project Welcomes Psychedelic Experts Mary Cosimano and Dr. Jacob Ham

Researchers bring decades of clinical expertise to enhance Fireside Project's non-clinical support services and educational initiatives
SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fireside Project, a nonprofit organization providing free, confidential peer counseling by phone and text message to people processing past psychedelic experiences and navigating current ones, is thrilled to announce the addition of Mary Cosimano, LMSW, and Jacob Ham, PhD, to its team. With their extensive experience and expertise in psychedelic research and therapy, Cosimano and Ham will contribute to the enhancement of Fireside Project's training and supervision, ensuring the most effective psychedelic support for its growing community.
Mary Cosimano, LMSW, former Director of Guide & Facilitator Services at Johns Hopkins Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research, has been at the forefront of psilocybin research since 2000. Having facilitated over 500 psilocybin clinical trial study sessions and shared her wisdom with countless practitioners, Cosimano brings invaluable knowledge and experience to Fireside Project. Her deep understanding of the power of love and connection in healing emotional pain aligns perfectly with the organization's mission.
Jacob Ham, PhD, is a clinical psychologist, Associate Clinical Professor in Psychiatry, and Director of the Center for Complex Trauma at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. He is an expert in relational psychotherapy for trauma, whose work was showcased in Stephanie Foo's memoir, What My Bones Know. He holds numerous federal and state-level grants to develop and disseminate trauma-informed treatments and has spent the past few years applying this deep knowledge to the area of psychedelic integration and healing. His approach focuses on cultivating presence and loving awareness as a path to overcoming the wounds of complex trauma.
"We are incredibly excited to welcome Mary and Jacob to the Fireside Project family," said Joshua White, Founder and Executive Director of Fireside Project. "Their addition to our team demonstrates our commitment to combining the best of clinical support with the best of non-clinical support, ensuring that our community receives the highest quality care and guidance."
Cosimano and Ham will play a key role in supporting Fireside Project's upcoming programs, which aim to expand the organization's reach and impact.
"I am honored to join Fireside Project and contribute to their mission of providing compassionate, accessible support to individuals navigating psychedelic experiences," said Cosimano. "Together, we will continue to promote the transformative power of love and connection in healing."
Ham added, "Fireside Project's dedication to advancing psychedelic support and education is truly inspiring. I look forward to collaborating with the team to refine our methodologies and explore new avenues for helping individuals in need."
About Fireside Project
Fireside Project is a non-profit organization that operates the Psychedelic Peer Support Line, providing free, confidential support by mobile app, phone, and text message to people who are in the midst of psychedelic experiences or processing past psychedelic experiences, whether those experiences occurred a day or a decade ago. Fireside Project has received national media attention in such publications as Rolling Stone, Forbes, Esquire, Mashable, and more. Fireside Project can be reached by phone and text at 62-FIRESIDE (623-473-7433) and through its mobile app, which is available on iPhone and Android.
