Fireside Project Welcomes Psychedelic Experts Mary Cosimano and Dr. Jacob Ham

Jacob Ham, PhD, is a clinical psychologist, Associate Clinical Professor in Psychiatry, and Director of the Center for Complex Trauma at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. He is an expert in relational psychotherapy for trauma, whose work was showcased in Stephanie Foo's memoir, What My Bones Know. He holds numerous federal and state-level grants to develop and disseminate trauma-informed treatments and has spent the past few years applying this deep knowledge to the area of psychedelic integration and healing. His approach focuses on cultivating presence and loving awareness as a path to overcoming the wounds of complex trauma.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Mary and Jacob to the Fireside Project family," said Joshua White, Founder and Executive Director of Fireside Project. "Their addition to our team demonstrates our commitment to combining the best of clinical support with the best of non-clinical support, ensuring that our community receives the highest quality care and guidance."

Cosimano and Ham will play a key role in supporting Fireside Project's upcoming programs, which aim to expand the organization's reach and impact.

"I am honored to join Fireside Project and contribute to their mission of providing compassionate, accessible support to individuals navigating psychedelic experiences," said Cosimano. "Together, we will continue to promote the transformative power of love and connection in healing."

Ham added, "Fireside Project's dedication to advancing psychedelic support and education is truly inspiring. I look forward to collaborating with the team to refine our methodologies and explore new avenues for helping individuals in need."

About Fireside Project

Fireside Project is a non-profit organization that operates the Psychedelic Peer Support Line, providing free, confidential support by mobile app, phone, and text message to people who are in the midst of psychedelic experiences or processing past psychedelic experiences, whether those experiences occurred a day or a decade ago. Fireside Project has received national media attention in such publications as Rolling Stone, Forbes, Esquire, Mashable, and more. Fireside Project can be reached by phone and text at 62-FIRESIDE (623-473-7433) and through its mobile app, which is available on iPhone and Android.

