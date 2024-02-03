Firestar Systems Gears Up for World Defense Show in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Firestar Systems, with its focus on unmanned systems, precision munitions, and AI integration, is poised to reinforce its commitment to enhancing global defense capabilities. Post this

Having debuted its offerings at the prestigious Dubai Air Show in November 2023, Firestar Systems is ready to captivate the global defense community once again at the World Defense Show in Riyadh. The company's participation at such prominent events aligns with its commitment to advancing global defense capabilities and fostering international partnerships.

Key highlights of Firestar Systems' capabilities to be showcased at the World Defense Show include the Hellhawk Attack UAS, a formidable single use unmanned aerial system with a 30 kg warhead and a remarkable range of 500 km, designed for precision and efficiency in combat. Another system on display is the Silent Dagger free-falling munition; a smart, guided, air-dropped munition available in 1 kg, 3 kg, 10 kg, and 30 kg variants, representing a significant leap in tactical precision capabilities. Finally, the SkySting is a 600 g warhead and electric-powered loitering munition system with air and ground launch capabilities.

Additionally, the ASU-45 UAS, a European-manufactured version of the proven S-45 UAS, equipped for ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Targeting) with advanced capabilities including SAR and SIGINT solutions will be on display at WDS.

Powered by Neuralio artificial intelligence, The Bat, for GNSS-denied environments, which has been fully integrated into Firestar's platforms, will also be exhibited.

Firestar Systems cordially invite attendees to visit booth L8.3 at WDS.

For more information about Firestar Systems and its innovative defense solutions, please visit: www.firestar-systems.com.

