Firestar Systems Showcases Advanced Military Technologies at Ongoing UMEX Abu Dhabi

Also featured are the Silent Dagger smart, guided, air dropped munitions. Available in both 10kg and 3kg variants, these munitions represent a significant leap in tactical precision capabilities. Completing the showcase is the SkySting, a 600 g warhead and electric-powered loitering munition system.

Firestar Systems is excited to present these innovative technologies to a global audience at UMEX. The event provides a platform for the company to reinforce its commitment to enhancing defense systems and fostering international partnerships.

"Participating in UMEX Abu Dhabi is a significant opportunity for Firestar Systems," said Ivan Hernandez Firestar Systems spokesperson. "Our collaboration with International Golden Group is a testament to our mutual dedication to defense innovation. We are eager to engage with international defense leaders and explore new avenues for growth and cooperation."

Firestar Systems specializes in developing groundbreaking military technologies. The company focuses on unmanned systems, precision munitions, and AI integration, striving to enhance global defense capabilities.

International Golden Group, headquartered in the UAE, is a prominent provider of defense and security solutions. Their partnership with Firestar Systems at UMEX represents a strong commitment to advancing military technology globally.

