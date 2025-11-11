Firestar Systems to Showcase Advanced Loitering Munitions and UAS Capabilities at London Conference

This conference provides an excellent opportunity to engage with military professionals and industry partners about how our systems can address evolving operational requirements. Post this

Firestar Systems will showcase two key systems from its tactical strike portfolio: the Skysting-F loitering munition and the Silent Dagger precision guided glide-bomb.

"Firestar's participation in this important forum, enriches our development and discussing the future of loitering munitions technology with end users is key" said Ivan Ruiz, spokesperson at Firestar Systems. "This conference provides an excellent opportunity to engage with military professionals and industry partners about how our systems can address evolving operational requirements."

The Skysting-F is a tactical loitering munition that provides turn-key solutions for air-to-surface and surface-to-surface attack operations. Designed for missions requiring high precision and low collateral damage, the system carries a 500g warhead, features electric propulsion, and offers a maximum endurance of 16 minutes. The sealed canister launcher can be fitted on manned or unmanned vehicles and boats, with ground-to-ground and air-to-ground attack capabilities. While native to the ASU platform ecosystem, Skysting-F can be integrated into other unmanned and manned aircraft systems.

The Silent Dagger is a precision guided glide-bomb designed for launch from manned or unmanned assets at high altitude. With GPS-INS and laser guidance options available, and warhead variants ranging from 1kg to 20kg, Silent Dagger provides versatile, high-precision strike capability with a 7:1 glide ratio that delivers significant standoff distance for launch platforms. Originally developed for integration with the ASU family of systems, Silent Dagger—particularly its larger variants—can be adapted for integration with various manned and unmanned platforms, offering flexible precision strike options across multiple aircraft types.

Both systems exemplify Firestar Systems' approach to modular, adaptable weapon systems that can operate within an integrated ecosystem or be deployed across diverse platform architectures to meet specific operational requirements.

Firestar Systems specializes in the design and large-scale manufacture of intelligent, reliable unmanned systems. The company combines extensive experience in combat-proven UAS design dating to 2005 with decades of expertise in high-tech manufacturing.

Firestar Systems' complete product portfolio spans multiple mission profiles, including long-range strike systems, tactical loitering munitions, precision guided weapons, and multi-role ISR platforms compatible with advanced payloads such as EO/IR sensors, synthetic aperture radar, and signals intelligence equipment.

Conference attendees are invited to visit Firestar Systems at Booth 15 to meet with company representatives and discuss system capabilities, operational requirements, integration possibilities, and partnership opportunities throughout the two-day event.

About Firestar Systems

Firestar Systems is a defense technology company specializing in the design and large-scale manufacture of unmanned aerial systems, loitering munitions, and precision strike solutions. Founded as an association between technical and industrial business groups from Europe and Latin America, the company delivers combat-proven platforms to defense forces worldwide. With manufacturing facilities capable of producing composite airframes, electronics, and complete system integration, Firestar Systems combines multinational expertise in aerospace engineering, artificial intelligence, and embedded software development to create practical, intelligent systems ready for large-scale production.

About the Loitering Munitions Conference

The Loitering Munitions Conference, organized by SMG Conferences, convenes military decision-makers, defense contractors, and technology developers to examine the tactical and strategic implications of loitering munitions. The 2025 conference will address operational integration, emerging technologies, counter-measures, and the evolving regulatory environment surrounding these weapons systems.

Media Contact

Ivan Ruiz, Firestar Systems, 1 4809990201, [email protected], www.firestar-systems.com

SOURCE Firestar Systems