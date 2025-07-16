Firetrust Unveils Groundbreaking Multi-Location Split Tunnel Feature for HideAway VPN

The key benefit of HideAway VPN's Advanced Multi-Routing allow users to route, exclude or block specific apps, websites, ports and IP addresses to different countries or servers based on user-defined rules. This is a significant improvement over split tunneling. Post this

"HideAway VPN has always been about pushing the boundaries of what a VPN can do," said Nick Bolton, CEO of Firetrust. "Our Advanced Multi-Routing feature redefines how users interact with the internet, offering unparalleled control and convenience. Whether you're a gamer, remote worker, or privacy enthusiast, this feature makes HideAway the most versatile VPN on the market."

Key benefits of HideAway VPN's Advanced Multi-Routing include:

Customizable Traffic Rules: Route, exclude or block specific apps, websites, ports and IP addresses to different countries or servers based on user-defined rules. No other VPN has this.





Blazing-Fast Speeds: Leveraging the same encryption as Wireguard and high-speed gigabit servers, HideAway maintains top performance.





Enhanced Privacy and Security: With no logging, DNS leak protection, and a kill switch, HideAway ensures complete anonymity and data protection.





Always-On Connectivity: Rules are applied instantly without the need to connect or disconnect, making HideAway ideal for uninterrupted use.

HideAway VPN's new feature is available now for Windows users, while other platforms are planned. A free trial is offered to all new users, allowing them to experience the power of multi-routing firsthand.

For more information, visit https://firetrust.com/products/hideaway-secure-unlimited-vpn and use cases at http://firetrust.com/products/hideaway-secure-unlimited-vpn/split-tunnel-vpn or contact our press team at [email protected].

About Firetrust

For over two decades, Firetrust has been a pioneer in user-friendly cybersecurity solutions, delivering innovative products like MailWasher and HideAway VPN. Based in Christchurch, New Zealand, Firetrust is committed to providing fast, secure, and accessible tools backed by exceptional support and a no-adware guarantee. Learn more at www.firetrust.com.

Media Contact

Name: Nick Bolton

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +64 21 622070

Website: https://firetrust.com

SOURCE Firetrust Ltd