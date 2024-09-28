Firm Foundation Treatment Center Announces Grand Opening of Christian-Based Addiction Recovery Facility in Woodstock, GA

Firm Foundation Treatment Center, a Christ-centered addiction recovery and mental health treatment facility, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art location at 325 Creekstone Ridge, Woodstock, GA, 30188.

WOODSTOCK, Ga., Sept. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Firm Foundation Treatment Center, a Christ-centered addiction recovery and mental health treatment facility, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art location at 325 Creekstone Ridge, Woodstock, GA, 30188. Offering comprehensive, evidence-based treatment programs grounded in Christian values, Firm Foundation Treatment Center provides a haven for men aged 18 and older struggling with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health issues.

The grand opening represents a significant milestone for Woodstock residents and individuals across the Southeast seeking holistic, faith-based recovery services. Firm Foundation Treatment Center offers a continuum of care, including Partial Hospitalization (PHP), Intensive Outpatient (IOP), and Outpatient Programs (OP), all designed to support long-term recovery in a compassionate, Christ-centered environment.

Faith-Based, Evidence-Driven Care

Firm Foundation Treatment Center integrates Biblical teachings with evidence-based therapies to treat the root causes of addiction and mental health disorders. The treatment modalities offered include:

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)

Motivational Interviewing

Relapse Prevention

Family Systems Therapy

Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)

Art Therapy

Through these evidence-based practices, combined with Christian teachings, Firm Foundation offers clients the spiritual and psychological tools necessary for sustainable recovery.

A Healing Environment Rooted in Faith

Located at 325 Creekstone Ridge, Woodstock, GA 30188, the facility offers a tranquil and faith-focused environment designed to encourage healing. Featuring private counseling spaces, group therapy rooms, and areas for spiritual reflection, Firm Foundation Treatment Center provides the ideal setting for men to work through their challenges and build a strong foundation for their future.

A Christ-Centered Approach to Addiction Recovery

"At Firm Foundation Treatment Center, we believe in the transformative power of Christ to heal and renew," says Brian Aicher. "Our mission is to offer not only the best evidence-based treatment available but to do so within the context of Christian principles, empowering men to rebuild their lives on a firm spiritual foundation."

Supporting Long-Term Recovery

Firm Foundation Treatment Center's programs are specifically designed to support long-term recovery from substance use and mental health issues. By integrating faith with science, the center provides a comprehensive approach to healing, addressing the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of each client.

Contact Firm Foundation Treatment Center Today

Firm Foundation Treatment Center is now open and accepting new clients. To learn more about the services offered or to schedule a consultation, visit https://firmfoundationtreatment.com/ or call (770) 501-6597. The team is ready to help you or your loved one begin the path to recovery.

About Firm Foundation Treatment Center

Firm Foundation Treatment Center is a Christ-centered addiction recovery and mental health treatment facility located in Woodstock, GA. Specializing in evidence-based, faith-driven care for men aged 18 and older, Firm Foundation is committed to helping individuals find healing through the power of Christ and the latest advancements in addiction treatment. Learn more at https://firmfoundationtreatment.com/.

Media Contact:

Brian Aicher

Firm Foundation Treatment Center

[email protected]

(770) 501-6597

https://firmfoundationtreatment.com/

