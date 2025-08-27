West Pine 43 LLC Fired Securities Advisor Laura Botero

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laura Botero, no longer serve as Securities Advisor, according to West Pine 43 LLC told Fox Digital on Monday. The firing comes after details of preliminary assessments internally by the firm. They continue to modernize technology including onboarding in/out. The new team is gelling and has increased sense of awareness helping individuals be more vigilant and strategic. CEO Kevin Pellegrini "We pride ourselves on being compact and efficient, Similar to the sport of bodybuilding, pursuing that fantastic finish, by applying clay if required to achieve the impossible and overall edge."

